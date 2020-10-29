Bee Gees Documentary ‘How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ Coming to HBO Max

Legendary disco artists The Bee Gees are the subject of a new documentary from HBO entitled “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.”

The documentary examines the life and careers of Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, the three brothers who founded the Bee Gees in 1958, beginning with their childhood in Australia and early career performances in London in the 1960s.

Archival footage of recording sessions, concert performances, home videos and TV appearances of the Bee Gees will all be included in the film, most of which will be new footage to fans. Barry Gibb, the sole surviving Bee Gee, is interviewed in the film and previously taped interviews with late twins Robin and Maurice will be used.

Interviews with current musicians who were influenced by the Bee Gees — including Eric Clapton, producer Mark Ronson, Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher and Nick Jonas — will also be interviewed in the film.

An official selection of the 2020 Telluride Film Festival, “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” is produced with Polygram Entertainment, Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures, in association with Diamond Docs.

Directed by Frank Marshall, who also helmed “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and racing drama “Seabiscuit,” the new documentary will debut Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on HBO and its HBO Max streaming service.