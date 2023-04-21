‘Beef’ Creators Defend David Choe, Say He ‘Put in the Work’ After 2014 Rape Remarks

The creators of Netflix’s “Beef” have finally addressed the David Choe controversy.

The comedian recently came under fire for a 2014 podcast interview in which Choe joked about being a “successful rapist” during a massage. Series creator Lee Sung Jin as well as executive producers and stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun have now released a statement about this controversy.

“The story David Choe fabricated nine years ago is undeniably hurtful and extremely disturbing,” they said in a statement to media. “We do not condone this story in any way, and we understand why this has been so upsetting and triggering. We’re aware David has apologized in the past for making up this horrific story, and we’ve seen him put in the work to get the mental health support he needed over the last decade to better himself and learn from his mistakes.”

Vanity Fair first reported the news. Netflix declined to comment when reached by TheWrap

“Beef” has been climbing the Netflix charts ever since it premiered on April 6. However, the central story haunting it has nothing to do with its awards chances and everything to do with Choe, who plays Danny’s (Yeun) criminal cousin. Shortly after the series premiered, an episode of Choe’s now-defunct podcast DVDASA that was titled “Erection Quest” started making the rounds. In the 2014 episode, the comedian bragged that he was a “successful rapist,” after forcing a masseuse to give him oral sex. “The thrill of possibly going to jail, you know, that’s what achieved the erection quest,” Choe said in the clip. He also referred to the incident as “rapey behavior.”

Back in 2014, Choe addressed the backlash he received around the episode, insisting that he was “not a rapist.” “I am an artist and a storyteller and I view my show DVDASA as a complete extension of my art… If I am guilty of anything, it’s bad storytelling in the style of douche… I’m sorry if anyone believed that the stories were fact. They were not!” Choe said at the time.

Ever since the clip has reemerged, fans have been criticizing “Beef,” its creative team and Netflix. Following the onslaught of outrage, Wong has set her Twitter to private. On Twitter, viewers have called for the show to be “tanked,” and “torched” and that it “absolutely deserves to go down.”

Though it premiered at the beginning of the month, “Beef” currently sits at No. 2 on Netflix’s list of top English-language series in the U.S. This marks its second week in a row on the list.

Sharon Knoll contributed to this report.