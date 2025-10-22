Eddie Murphy Unpacks His Career and Legacy in New Netflix Doc | Video

Eddie Murphy is opening up about his career and legacy in a new Netflix documentary.

A trailer for the new doc, titled “Being Eddie,” dropped Wednesday. In it, the comedian opens his home to cameras while he unpacks his early career as a stand-up to his rise at “Saturday Night Live” and eventually becoming a box office phenom.

“There is no one else like him. Nobody,” director Angus Wall told Tudum. “He’s been famous longer than just about anyone alive, and he’s never lost who he is. He has survived it all with grace. How did he do that? What guides him? We chase all of these questions with him.”

For the first time ever, Eddie Murphy invites the public into his home — revisiting a breathtaking body of work and revealing the interior life of a once-in-a-century star.



Being Eddie premieres November 12. pic.twitter.com/YZhgvNLtbw — Netflix (@netflix) October 22, 2025

Wall added: “There’s a great clip of Eddie on a talk show early on in his career, talking about how he’s always been able to do impersonations and different voices. He talks about how his mom used to ask him, ‘Who’s Eddie? What voice is Eddie’s voice?’ This movie answers that question. Eddie has played a lot of different characters over the last 40-plus years, but he has never played himself onscreen before. He opens up his world and his heart and I think people are going to really enjoy spending time with him.”

Murphy’s career has ranged from his “SNL” appearances and “Raw” stand-up special, to films like “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Dr. Doolittle” and voicing Donkey in “Shrek.” The legend points to a clear reason in the trailer why he resonated with the masses.

“I’ve done so many different types of things,” Murphy said. “My stuff took off because they’d never seen a young Black person take charge.”

Plus, Murphy is not the only comedy icon featured on the documentary, as other famous faces like Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Tracee Ellis Ross, Pete Davidson and Tracy Morgan also pop up.

“Being Eddie” debuts on Netflix on Nov. 12.