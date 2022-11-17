“Bel-Air,” the hit series that reimagines the 1990 sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” is coming back with its second season in February, and the characters have a slew of decisions to make according to the Season 2 teaser trailer.

“Life is a series of choices,” says character Will in the opening of the “Bel-Air” Season 2 trailer. The entire trailer is narrated by Will, who is played by Jabari Banks, as the video clip cuts to each of the show’s leads, with Will highlighting some of the challenges each character was faced with in the first season. “Push for what you want, or let people figure it out on their own,” says Will over a visual of Philip Banks, played Adrian Holmes.

You can watch the full teaser in the video above.

The one-hour drama series stars series regulars Banks, Holmes, Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hillary Banks), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa Wilkes).

“Bel-Air” Season 2 is set to premiere on Peacock with 10 episodes on Feb. 23.

Waddles, who serves as showrunner and executive producer, says the Banks family will revisit and expound on issues from the first season.

“Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on — What it truly means to be a family even when it’s challenging,” Waddles said. “How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family? We’ll also explore Will’s character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water.”

Morgan Cooper, creator of “Bel-Air,” says characters’ storylines will be elevated to a new level. “The future of our show is bright and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for the Banks family in season two. Everyone is ready to level up in this new chapter, especially Will, who’s determined to become his own man after the fallout with Lou and the Banks family in the season one finale,” says Cooper.

The show is executive produced by Cooper, Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, TJ Brady & Rasheed Newson. The series is produced under Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios.