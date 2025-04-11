Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke of Misconduct on Set of ‘Girl’: ‘This F–king Dude. GROSS.’

Following a recent scandal involving JoJo Siwa in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house in the U.K., Bella Thorne has accused Mickey Rourke of inappropriate behavior and misconduct on set.

Thorne and Rourke worked together on the 2020 film “Girl,” and although a specific film is never mentioned in a string of social media posts, the actress said she had “so many gross stories of things” Rourke put her through while filming on set.

“This f–king dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man – in a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip-tied around my back. He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone,” Thorne posted to Instagram and X. “Working with Mickey was one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress.”

She continued recalling horrific moments filming with Rourke on her X account.

“So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt,” Thorne wrote. “I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew. Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers – so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers. In fact I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer. Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie. Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did.”

Thorne’s comments came days after clips from “Celebrity Big Brother U.K.” started going viral of Rourke heard making homophobic remarks to Siwa – including that he could change her sexuality after asking if she was attracted to men or women.

“Girls. My partner is nonbinary,” Siwa said.

Rourke responded, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

Later, Rourke also said to “Love Island U.K.” star Chris Hughes that he wanted to “vote the lesbian out real quick.” Siwa called him out for being homophobic but the actor doubled down moments later adding: “I need a f-g!” and motioned to Siwa saying, “I’m not talking to you.”

In a statement to TheWrap, representatives for Rourke said the Oscar nominee “denies any intentional misconduct.”

“We are aware of the deeply troubling statements made by Bella Thorne regarding her experience on set with Mr. Rourke during the production of a past film. These allegations are extremely serious,” the actor’s statement on the matter read. “Mr. Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct. He has not been contacted previously with any claims of this nature and was unaware of any discomfort expressed by Ms. Thorne at the time. Out of respect for all parties involved and in light of the gravity of the claims, Mr. Rourke will refrain from commenting further at this time. He is prepared to cooperate fully with any appropriate inquiry. We extend our support to all professionals who deserve to feel safe and respected in their workplace.”

Written and directed by Chad Faust, “Girl” was a thriller starring Thorne and Rourke. It followed a young woman who upon returning to her small town seeking revenge on her abusive father learns that someone had beaten her to it just the day before.