Bella Thorne Revenge Thriller ‘Girl’ Acquired by Screen Media

Screen Media has acquired the U.S. rights to “Girl,” a revenge thriller starring Bella Thorne and directed by Chad Faust, and the distributor will release the film day-and-date this November following its premiere at Fantastic Fest later this week.

“Girl” is the feature directorial debut of “The 4400” director Faust, and the film stars Thorne alongside Mickey Rourke, Glenn Gould and Elizabeth Saunders.

In “Girl,” Thorne plays a young woman who returns to her small hometown to exact revenge on her abusive father, only to discover someone murdered him the day before. As the girl searches for answers, she soon finds herself prey to a sinister sheriff (Rourke) and uncovers a family legacy more disturbing than she’d imagined.

“Girl” was produced by Thomas Michael, Shayne Putzlocher and Sara Shaak and executive produced by Jason Moring, Dave Duckett, Joe Ferraro, Jean Pierre Magro, Al Morrison, Lee Nelson, David Tish and Screen Media’s Seth Needle and Conor McAdam.

“Chad Faust wrote and directed a visceral and thrilling film that we’re excited for audiences to experience. Bella Thorne gives a raw and powerful performance and Mickey Rourke sizzles with menace and intrigue,” producer Thomas Michael said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to showcase Bella Thorne like you’ve never seen her before, and we know her fans are going to love watching her take charge, and take names. It is fitting that it will make its debut at this year’s Fantastic Fest, as we think it will be a favorite of genre fans everywhere,” Screen Media said in a statement.

The deal was negotiated by Needle, SVP global acquisitions and c0-productions for Screen Media, with Jason Moring, president and CEO, and Mark Padilla, SVP of sales and acquisitions, of Double Dutch International on behalf of the filmmakers.

Screen Media recently acquired the MMA action film “Cagefighter” starring Gina Gershon, Jon Moxley and Chuck Liddell that will also debut this fall, and it recently released the drama “Blackbird” starring Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska. The company is in post-production on “Willy’s Wonderland” with Nicolas Cage.