Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Next Film to Tell Story of Michael Jordan’s Nike Deal

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have lined up their next project together — they will star, co-write and produce a true story drama about how the multi-billion partnership between NBA legend Michael Jordan and Nike was born, with Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports co-producing.



Affleck, who will also direct the film, will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight while Damon will play the shoe company’s marketing chief Sonny Vacarro, who oversaw the deal with Jordan. Introduced in 1984 during Jordan’s rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, Nike’s Air Jordan sneakers became arguably the most iconic sneaker brand ever made and paved the way for the contemporary sneaker industry with athlete endorsements.



Vacarro’s quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third place shoe company takes him to Jordan’s parents, and in particular his powerful, dynamic mother, as well as to former coaches, advisors, friends and those close to Michael. Jordan himself is a giant mythic figure hovering above the movie and never seen, while Vacarro tries to reach him by gaining access to those close to him and around him.

The project will be the first from Skydance’s new sports division helmed by president Jon Weinbach, who was a producer of the hit “30 for 30” Chicago Bulls docuseries “The Last Dance” and co-directed the ESPN doc “Sole Man” about Vacarro’s life and career. Mandalay Pictures, which is run by “Last Dance” producer Peter Guber, will also produce the film.



Damon and Affleck last appeared onscreen together in Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” continuing a relationship dating back to their initial Oscar-winning collaboration “Good Will Hunting.” This project will be the first they’ve worked on together with Affleck directing. They will co-write from a script written by Alex Convery named to last year’s BlackList, which highlights the best unproduced screenplays.



Damon and Affleck are repped by WME. The project was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.