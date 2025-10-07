Ben Affleck Praises Ex Jennifer Lopez During Reunion at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere: ‘You’re Incredible’ | Video

Ben Affleck wasn’t afraid to give his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, her flowers during the N.Y.C. premiere of “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

The exes reunited at the red carpet premiere for the highly anticipated film adaptation of the 1993 Tony-winning musical, which stars Lopez as the titular “Spider Woman” and other characters.

Not only did Affleck — who serves a producer for the movie along with Matt Damon through their company, Artists Equity — pose with Lopez on the red carpet at the premiere, he also took a moment to sing her praises to the crowd inside the theater.

In footage obtained by PEOPLE, Affleck told attendees: “My goal was to empower great artists and tell moving stories and create opportunities for these kinds of great stories to be told and work with the best directors in the world and the best actors and the best material and in this movie we did all of that and it’s an honor to be here.”

After continuing his praise of the movie — which is based on the Broadway musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander and Frank Ebb, as well as the novel by Manuel Puig — Affleck took a moment to shower Lopez with adoration by publicly noting “you’re incredible.”

Lopez returned the love, as she told the crowd that the film “wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artists Equity.”

Affleck and Lopez have a long history together. They first got engaged back in 2002 before calling it off the next year and formally splitting up in 2004.

The pair rekindled their romance nearly two decades later in 2021, later getting engaged a second time in 2022. They wed that same year, but split again in 2024. Their divorce was finalized earlier in 2025.

“Kiss of the Spider Woman,” which also stars Diego Luna and Tonatiuh, hits theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 10.