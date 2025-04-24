Ben Affleck Tried to Show His Kids ‘Armageddon’ but They Immediately Started Roasting It | Video

Ben Affleck is no stranger to critics assessing his films, but according to the actor, his own kids are the most brutal of them all. And they definitely weren’t into “Armageddon.”

Stopping by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night, Affleck noted that his kids came to the premiere of his new film “The Accountant 2,” which hits theaters on Friday, and brought some friends with them. The actor admitted that he was excited about it, but also a bit scared, because of how blunt his kids can be.

“They’re, like, very tough,” he said. “And they don’t censor their criticism, you know what I mean? They’ll sit right next to me watching a movie, and just, while it’s happening, ‘This is terrible. I mean, this is terrible! Why did you do this?!’”

The good news is, Affleck’s kids very much enjoyed the sequel. But the actor went on to reveal that they decidedly did not enjoy “Armageddon.”

Affleck recalled showing it to them for the first time at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was still at home, and really expecting them to be into the movie.

“Almost immediately. It was like, ‘What? What is — this is so stupid! Are you kidding me?’” he said. “My son was like, he said, ‘This doesn’t make sense!’ I was like, ‘This is not a logic-based film! That is not one of the criteria we used making this.’”

You can watch Affleck’s full conversation with Jimmy Kimmel in the video above.