Jimmy Kimmel Wonders What the Odds Are Trump Declares He’s the New Pope: ‘They Are Not Low’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel had a pointed question, and pithy answer, about President Donald Trump’s reaction to the death of Pope Francis on Monday.

“What are the chances Trump declares himself Pope?” Kimmel asked. “They are not low. They are not low.”

The joke came during his Monday night “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue which, naturally, focused quite a bit on the Pope’s death.

“As I’m sure you know, Pope Francis passed away this morning,” Kimmel said before adding, “Don’t clap for that, you’ll go right to Hell.”

“The Pope, who was very well-loved, he was, seemed to be a kind and humble man, had been in poor health, but he sucked it up, he rallied, he delivered a message at Easter Mass, and then he passed away this morning,” Kimmel continued. “Is there anything more Catholic than waiting until Monday to die so you don’t upstage Jesus Christ?”

“I don’t think there is. It’s the Pope version of a mic drop, really,” Kimmel added.

“Hours before his passing, Pope Francis met briefly at the Vatican with, of all people, Vice President JD Vance. Oh man. What a way to go. Huh? I mean, ‘Holy Father, do you have any last wishes?’” Kimmel went on. “’Not this! Not this! Not a, not a meet and greet with Vice President Maybelline! No, thank you!’”

“Shortly after his visit, Vance tweeted, ‘Today I met with the Holy Father Pope Francis. I am grateful for his invitation to meet, and I pray for his good health. Happy Easter!’ So now we know JD Vance is bad at praying too.”

Kimmel then brought up Trump’s reaction to this, noting that he gave “an eloquent tribute to the Pope, and used all the best words to honor him.” Kimmel was of course kidding, and read Trump’s actual statement instead.

“Then Trump announced that he will be attending the Pope’s funeral. He said they’re ‘looking forward to being there!’ Like he got tickets to Coachella or something.”

It was then that Kimmel asked about Trump declaring himself pope. But you can watch that and the entire monologue below: