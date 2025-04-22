Elizabeth Warren Says We’re ‘Starting to See the Cracks of Fear’ in Trump After Latest Pete Hegseth Scandal | Video

Though the Democratic Massachusetts Senator was exasperated enough to wonder “what’s it going to take for Donald Trump to fire this guy?,” Elizabeth Warren saw a silver lining in the latest scandal involving Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“We’re starting to see the cracks of fear” in Trump, she told Katie Couric on Monday.

Hegseth is mired in yet another scandal involving his disregard for national security. On Monday he was exposed for having discussed highly classified information with his wife, brothers and other members of his inner circle, none of whom have clearance, on Signal.

After the story came out, there were leaks from within the Trump administration that they were actively seeking a replacement for the former Fox News host, though the White House soon denied those reports.

Warren’s commentary on the matter came while she was on Couric’s podcast.

After her exasperated question, she continued, “It is so clear that he is not ready for primetime. Look, we all knew this at the time he was originally nominated, that he was nominated principally because he was very, very, very, very loyal to Donald Trump, and he looked good on television and gave a kind of rah-rah talk around defense. But the truth was, he didn’t have the experience. He didn’t have the background. He made it clear that he didn’t think that a lot of us were serving in the military, particularly women, belong there, and had a contribution to make. And so it was, it was never a good idea to put this guy in.”

“And then he comes in and literally puts our entire national defense at risk, not once, but twice that we know of, and no one is sure,” Warren continued, adding, “This is something for which anyone who actually worked in the Department of Defense for Pete Hegseth would have been summarily fired.”

Later in the conversation, Warren identified the aforementioned silver lining, telling Couric, “The Trump administration is not big on accountability, and I think that’s no surprise. You know, we have a convicted felon sitting in the White House, and someone whose first act once he was sworn in was to issue pardons to 1500 people who had taken part in an insurrection, inciting an insurrection, a riot that had destroyed property at the U.S. Capitol and resulted in the deaths of police officers. So accountability is clearly not high on Donald Trump’s list.”

“Nonetheless, he is at least a little sensitive to people across the country saying, ‘Enough, we’re not going to do this no more.’ And I think that’s what’s happening right now. Democrats, Republicans, independents, saying, ‘This guy has to go. Has to go.’ Well, we’ve heard a little bit, right? You’re getting a little bit of pushback. I think of this at the moment as cracks in the red wall that Republicans in the House, in the Senate, have bowed down to Donald Trump from the day he got elected,” Warren explained. “Anything he wanted was always good. Everybody he nominated was always terrific. Didn’t want to hear anything bad, nothing, nothing, nothing.”

“But with trade, with the question about whether or not you were going to defy court orders, and now with Hegseth, you’re starting to see the cracks of the fear,” she argued.

Watch the full discussion below: