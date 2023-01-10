Ben Affleck Works Drive-Thru Window at Dunkin’ Donuts In Massachusetts, Is ‘Incredibly Funny’

Customers at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Medford, Massachusetts, were surprised to see Oscar winner Ben Affleck handing out their orders on Tuesday as he filmed an ad for his favorite brand.

Customer Lisa Mackay snapped a photo of Affleck as he served up her iced coffee via the drive-through window. She told local NBC reporter Darren Botelho that the Batman star was “incredibly funny and quick-witted.”

Mackay also told NBC10 Boston that film crew members on site told her they were making an ad. TMZ, which has additional photos from Ben’s drive-thru stint, speculated that it’s for the Super Bowl, which is Sunday, Feb. 12.

Affleck, a Boston native, has frequently been snapped with his own orders from the Massachusetts-based coffee and donuts shop, so it’s not a big leap that he’d agree to promote the brand more directly.