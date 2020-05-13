Bravo’s first season of the revamped “Cash Cab” took its mid-season break last fall, before a pandemic took over the world and quarantined millions in their homes, away from friends, family, jobs and, yes, cabs — even “the only one that pays you.” Longtime host Ben Bailey is optimistic that Wednesday’s premiere will offer a little “relaxation.”
“There’s a lot of underlying tension right now that everybody’s dealing with,” he told TheWrap by phone last week, “with bad news and difficult situations all over the place. I’ve always felt like — and this is true for my standup as well — entertainment is supposed to be entertainment. It’s an escape from stuff, you know? It’s supposed to make you feel good, leave you feeling happy, give you a break from the stuff that stresses you out and the parts of your life that suck at the moment.”
Amid the coronavirus crisis, a lot of parts of life are “suck at the moment,” but Wednesday’s 11:30 p.m. ET premiere, filmed long before this all began, is full of lighthearted moments. Captain Sandy Yawn, from Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean,” makes a guest appearance, hopping in the cab that Bailey drives around New York City while quizzing passengers on trivia and, hopefully, rewarding them with money for right answers. Her fellow contestants’ jaws dropped when she got in, he said.
The addition of “Bravo-lebrities” is just one element of the revamped “Cash Cab” that stands out compared to the older version fans remember from Discovery. Bailey said there’s a new “pop-culture twist” to the questions, the cab is picking up a “wider variety of characters” and the production value has gone up.
“It just looks amazing, in my opinion. From our humble beginnings in the first season, like, things were pretty… pretty bare-bones out there,” said Bailey, who’s been doing at-home standup livestreams to benefit No Kid Hungry and Feeding America during the pandemic.
The world might be changing because of the coronavirus, but Bailey seems hopeful about the future. Being a cab driver has been a requirement for much of his career in comedy, so he’s already seen the landscape of that industry change as ride-hailing apps have gained popularity, but, “there’s still plenty of people hailing regular cabs,” he assured TheWrap.
Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)
Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.
While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.
From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.
From action star to anchor! Since late March, John Krasinski has been posting new episodes of his Some Good News show weekly, with guest appearances from his wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also convinced AT&T to give first responders three-months free cell phone service with a subscription to the carrier's FirstNet plan.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted delivering meals to the needy in Los Angeles, their new home after stepping back from royal duties and leaving the U.K.
Matthew McConaughey brought some joy to residents of a senior living facility in his native Texas, hosting bingo night virtually and calling out numbers.
The actor and his wife Camila Alves also raised funds to donate 80,000 masks to workers in Texas, Lousiana, and nationwide.
Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and other Latinx stars joined forces with the League of United Latin American Citizens for the #ayudaenespanol initiative which has provided resources for the Latino community (in both English and Spanish). Minorities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have higher fatality rates.
Halsey worked with Orange International Inc. to source 100,000 FDA-certified masks to donate to local Los Angeles hospitals.
"If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers."
"SNL" host Michael Che will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother lived in. She passed away from coronavirus complications.
"I know that's just a drop in the bucket. so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," the comedian posted to Instagram.
"Project Runway" winner and mentor Christian Siriano offered to have his sewing team create face masks for health care workers who are facing supply shortages.
Bethenny Frankel, who previously led crisis-relief efforts via her BSTRONG organization, raising money and supplies not only for COVID-19 relief but also those displace by tornados during the pandemic.
Andy Serkis, best known as playing Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings" films, decided to read aloud J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" as part of a 12-hour "Hobbithon." He set a goal of £250,000 for the charity Best Beginnings through his GoFundMe and reached the top trending spot on Twitter. And of course he took the pains to do all the character voices as well.
