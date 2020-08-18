Ben Cross, ‘Chariots of Fire’ and ‘Star Trek’ Actor, Dies at 72

English actor Ben Cross, best known for playing British Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in the 1981 Oscar-winning “Chariots Of Fire” and Sarek in the 2009 “Star Trek” reboot has died at 72 in Vienna, according to a report in the Austrian Newspaper, der Kurier. The newspaper said he had been diagnosed with cancer and was in Vienna for treatment.

Cross also starred as the villainous Prince Malagant in 1995’s “First Knight” opposite Richard Gere, Sean Connery, and Julia Ormond.

Born in London in 1947, his credits include “Great Expectations” (1947), “Turbulence” (1997) and “Die Bibel – Salomon” (1997), as well as “Chariots of Fire,” which won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1982. Based on the story of two British track athletes who compete in the 1924 Olympics, Cross starred in the Oscar winning film alongside Ian Holm, and John Gielgud.

“I had the great privilege to work with the wonderful Ben Cross twice,” said Austrian director Robert Dornhelm in a statement. “He was a sensitive humanist and a professional actor. I will miss him very much. “

Cross most recently starred in the CW series “Pandora” and 2018’s “Hurricane Heist.” Cross wrapped what would be his final role as Cardinal Matthews in Lionsgate upcoming horror movie “The Devil’s Light” less than two weeks ago.

Cross is survived by his wife Deyana Boneva Cross, and his two children, Theo and Lauren.