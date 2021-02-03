Ben Domenech has been made a Fox News contributor, the network announced Wednesday. He has appeared regularly on the network as a guest.

Domenech, the publisher and co-founder of the Federalist, will also host a weekly podcast for Fox News Audio in addition to providing political commentary across Fox News Media’s other platforms.

“I am honored to join Fox News Media’s accomplished roster of contributors,” Domenech said Wednesday in a statement. “As we embark on this transformative year, I look forward to sharing my perspective with Fox’s informed and engaged viewers across all of their platforms.”

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in her own statement: “As a frequent guest, Ben’s insightful opinions have added depth to our coverage and engendered trust from our viewers. We are proud to welcome him to the Fox News Media family and are confident he will make an excellent addition to our unparalleled team of contributors.”

Earlier this month, he said during an appearance on Fox News that the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6 would be used as an excuse for Democrats to “go after” supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Beyond his frequent appearances on Fox News and his contributions to his site and its accompanying podcast, “The Federalist Radio Hour,” Domenech was recently in the news last September, when wife Meghan McCain gave birth to a baby girl, Liberty.