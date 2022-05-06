Ben Falcone is the Chosen One. On Friday, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming comedy series “God’s Favorite Idiot,” in which Falcone stars alongside his wife Melissa McCarthy.

The series follows Falcone’s Clark Thompson, a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (McCarthy), and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn’t an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Clark is struck by lightning — and Amily witnesses it. The next day, she races to work to tell their co-workers what happened.

“I saw something crazy last night, and I do want to just be completely open and honest,” she says. “Yes, I did cocaine twice last week, but I did zero cocaine preceding the event I’m about to describe. Clark was glowing. I also accidentally roofied myself last night too, but I don’t know if that’s really relevant.”

Turns out, Clark is has been chosen to help save the world. Falcone’s character spends the rest of the teaser trying to figure out what, exactly, being chosen by God means.

Along the way, they’re also visited by some biblical characters, including a few angels as well as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. In the end, they’ll have to go head-to-head with Satan herself.

In addition to Falcone and McCarthy, “God’s Favorite Idiot” stars Leslie Bibb, Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, Ana Scotney and Yanic Truesdale. Falcone and McCarthy also executive produced “God’s Favorite Idiot” via their production company On The Day.

The Netflix series premieres June 15.