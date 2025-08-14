Bowen Yang Defends Ben Platt Against Internet Trolls, Says Claims of Zionism ‘Were Bulls—t’

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers rose to defend Ben Platt on Wednesday as the performer — who went viral last week for his cover of Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” at their Las Culturistas Culture Awards — has endured accusations of being zionist and continued scrutiny for being a “nepo baby.”

“The reasons he was I guess, like, ‘away’ or ‘down’ or narrativized in a certain fashion were bulls–t,” Yang said. “It’s like, I mean, the zionism s–t? No.”

“That wasn’t even a thing,” Rogers said.

“And then he came out and was very vocal about the opposite, so whatever,” Yang added.

Platt came up on Wednesday’s episode of “Las Culturistas” as Yang and Rogers recapped the fourth edition of their Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which aired on Bravo last week. The “Dear Evan Hansen” star sang a cover of Rae’s “Diet Pepsi,” which the hosts agreed turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony.

Rogers argued it was the kind of performance that shows Platt “will always be famous,” even while weathering social media blowback in recent years for being the son of megaproducer Marc Platt, a millennial-aged actor playing a high schooler in “Dear Evan Hansen” and, amid his family’s reported handling of “Snow White” actress Rachel Zegler’s stance on Israel and Palestine (and his mother Julie Beren Platt serving as chair of the Jewish Federations of North America), being labeled a zionist.

“No matter what media narrative happens, the ups and downs of really anyone’s career that has longevity in this business — Ben Platt, you will always be famous. Because no one can sing like that,” Rogers said.

He continued: “Anytime anyone in the media gets a hard time and then comes back because they’re just that f–king good. And I’ve been loving seeing that narrative just like, some of you had fun ripping him up when you had the opportunity to, but the fact is, listen to this song, see this performance, watch him on this show, it’s like, he has proven it so many times.”

As recently as April, Platt distanced himself from Israel’s military action against Hamas in Gaza, writing on Instagram, “As a queer Jew, whose personal connection to Judaism is cultural, emotional and interpersonal, and is not defined for me by the state of Israel, I have felt long alienated from this conversation and from a lot of people in my earliest community who feel differently sometimes, to a dogmatic extent.” With the post, he shared “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder’s pro-Palestine speech while being honored by the Human Rights Campaign in March; she said in part, “I see it as antithetical to our deepest Jewish traditions to fall in line and not question the actions of a state enacting atrocities in our name.”

In regards to accusations of Platt being a nepo baby, Yang paraphrased “M3GHAN” star (and famous daughter of Brian Williams) Allison Williams, agreeing that Platt “started on third base and most other people start at home plate. And that’s just how it is. And it’s not any one person’s fault for opting in if they have the drive, the interest, the talent, the work ethic.”

Platt has come under fire in the past for refusing to address any career advantages he’s experienced thanks to his parentage. (Marc Platt produced features like “Wicked,” “La La Land” and, yes, “Dear Evan Hansen.”) He later spoke out about the blowback in a May 2024 interview with Elle.

“Of course, I acknowledge I’m an absolute nepo baby through and through by definition. My dad is a producer. I did grow up with an understanding of the business and an access to it. I will say that was the benefit, more so than it has been getting individual jobs as an adult,” he said. “I think it really helped me to give me the tools and the foundation to build my career. Now that I have started to build it and really show what I can do … I do think it’s become much more a journey that I am the sort of autonomous leader of.”

On “Las Culturistas,” Rogers continued his appraisal of Platt by speaking to his talent and character, adding that “if the person keeps working, it’s because people wanted to keep working with them.”

“We’re talking about someone who is one of the best singers on Earth. And it’s not like he’s not also an incredibly lovely person, so kind, so supportive of us, always the best energy, best vibe ever. And is also an incredibly talented actor. So it’s just kind of tired and boring to even have, like, done this in the first place, but I guess I’m glad that everyone is, you know, appreciating him for what it is, because it’s just so dumb.”

“Las Culturistas” is an iHeartPodcast and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. Listen to the full episode here.