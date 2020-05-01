Ben Schwartz and Sam Rockwell to Star in Comedy at Searchlight Pictures

“Parks and Recreation” star and comedian developed the pitch and will write the screenplay

| May 1, 2020 @ 10:17 AM Last Updated: May 1, 2020 @ 12:02 PM
Ben Schwartz Sam Rockwell

Getty Images

Searchlight Pictures has acquired an untitled comedy pitch from “Parks and Recreation” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” star Ben Schwartz, and both he and Sam Rockwell are set to star in the film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Schwartz will write the screenplay for the film based on his pitch. Both he and Rockwell will star and executive produce in the untitled comedy.

Logline details are being kept under wraps.

Also Read: Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch On the Secret to Mastering Improv: 'You Just Gotta Have It, Kid' (Video)

Schwartz most recently wrote, starred in and produced a Netflix improv comedy special with “Silicon Valley” star Thomas Middleditch. He also reunited with the cast of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” on Thursday for a remote special episode of the show. He provided the voice for the speedy blue hedgehog in Paramount’s “Sonic” video game adaptation, and he’ll also appear in the “Space Force” series alongside Steve Carell.

Rockwell most recently starred in Searchlight Pictures’ Best Picture nominee “Jojo Rabbit” from director Taika Waititi and in Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell.” He lent a voice to Universal’s “Trolls World Tour” and will also appear as a voice actor in Disney’s “The One And Only Ivan.”

Schwartz is represented by Haven and Gang Tyre. Rockwell is represented by Gersh and Untitled.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of the project.

For the record: A previous version of this article stated that this project would be Schwartz’s debut feature screenplay.

17 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
1 of 18

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE