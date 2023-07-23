Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie is currently lavishing in critical praise, an A CinemaScore and the best opening box office of the year, but that won’t save it from the culture wars.
Inspired by the iconic children’s doll, the Warner Bros. family film has become a target for conservative outrage in recent weeks. That includes pundit Ben Shapiro, who took the discourse to theatrical new heights by burning Barbie dolls on camera in a 43-minute reaction video, posted to YouTube on Saturday.
After setting fire to the toys, Shapiro also called “Barbie,” which currently holds a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and audiences alike, “drek” and “dog’s vomit,” dubbing it one of his bottom 10 movies of all time.
It didn’t take long for the internet to turn the flames back on Shapiro, starting with the YouTube comments for the video itself.
“Ben says ‘Believe me, I’m about to save you so much time’ and proceeds to rant for 43 minutes about a 2 hour long movie lmaoooo,” reads one of the top comments.
“Seems like Barbie destroyed Ben though,” said another.
The roasting accelerated on Twitter, where users are having a field day with Shapiro’s comments, the extensive runtime of the video and, of course, the Barbie BBQ.
As several Twitter users pointed out, Shapiro also appears to have attended his “Barbie” screening in Ken cosplay.