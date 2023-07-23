Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie is currently lavishing in critical praise, an A CinemaScore and the best opening box office of the year, but that won’t save it from the culture wars.

Inspired by the iconic children’s doll, the Warner Bros. family film has become a target for conservative outrage in recent weeks. That includes pundit Ben Shapiro, who took the discourse to theatrical new heights by burning Barbie dolls on camera in a 43-minute reaction video, posted to YouTube on Saturday.

After setting fire to the toys, Shapiro also called “Barbie,” which currently holds a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and audiences alike, “drek” and “dog’s vomit,” dubbing it one of his bottom 10 movies of all time.

It didn’t take long for the internet to turn the flames back on Shapiro, starting with the YouTube comments for the video itself.

“Ben says ‘Believe me, I’m about to save you so much time’ and proceeds to rant for 43 minutes about a 2 hour long movie lmaoooo,” reads one of the top comments.

“Seems like Barbie destroyed Ben though,” said another.

The roasting accelerated on Twitter, where users are having a field day with Shapiro’s comments, the extensive runtime of the video and, of course, the Barbie BBQ.

Ben Shapiro is 40 years old pic.twitter.com/RzGJ2ESCan — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) July 22, 2023

Between the tickets and doll purchases, Ben’s at least $100 in the hole. Good strategy there Ben, but no one had ever accused you of having a synapse. — melissa monet 🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@melissamonetxxx) July 22, 2023

My dad weighs in on the Ben Shapiro Barbie review pic.twitter.com/6u5lrnH93y — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 22, 2023

Ben Shapiro posing for dozens of pictures to get one that conveys just the right amount of mad at Barbie. — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 22, 2023

Ben Shapiro went to Harvard Law School and spends his time like this pic.twitter.com/o1t5d1WJ78 — Fella Hendrix (@fella6_9) July 22, 2023

If your career depends on manufacturing constant outrage to feed your radicalized base you end up like Ben Shapiro, a pathetic hate merchant who spent the past 2 days railing against Barbie instead of just having fun & relaxing with his family. A lucrative but sad grift. https://t.co/qegmsOQb76 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 22, 2023

Dude went to go watch Barbie just to get mad lmao https://t.co/FL1RFDhCjj — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) July 21, 2023

Turns out Ben Shapiro is just that one kid from toy story https://t.co/RfqIsBKUtJ — Alana McLaughlin🏳️‍⚧️Ⓐ☭ (@AlanaFeral) July 23, 2023

As several Twitter users pointed out, Shapiro also appears to have attended his “Barbie” screening in Ken cosplay.

it was just pointed out to me that Ben Shapiro went to go hate watch the Barbie movie dressed exactly like Ken lmao pic.twitter.com/Cek4xVz3Sn — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) July 22, 2023

BEN SHAPIRO: New Barbie? WOKE. Garbage. Hated it.



ALSO BEN SHAPIRO: Imma dress up like one of the leads from Barbie. pic.twitter.com/3HNBKj9gV6 — Joey G. (@TheLuchaJoe) July 21, 2023