Ben Shaprio, the conservative news commentator who has previously raged against Disney for the perceived “woke” undertones of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (among other things), hit back at the company again Thursday for “catering” to woke factions within the company as it responds to the fallout from its response to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida. He also vowed to create original children’s programming via his company The Daily Wire.

“Disney is a company meant to derive pleasure for children. When Disney gets political, when Disney decides that they will be renormalized by the radical trans activists inside the company, they will lose business and they should lose business,” Shapiro said on Thursday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show”.

Calling the company “cowards” and referring to the LGBTQ+ community in a series of demeaning acronyms, he longed for the good-old days when Disney was one of the most stringent companies to work for. (He claims his mom used to work for The Disney Channel.) “Unless you are a member of the LGBTQ, you get to tell Bob Chapek what to do,” Shapiro snarled.

“We’re not going to stand for corporate America catering to its wokest base,” Shaprio said. “You want to inject LGBTQ politics in Florida or Texas? Fine, we’re not going to watch ‘Lightyear.’” Weirdly, Shaprio didn’t refer to the controversy around “Lightyear,” as a same-sex kiss, previously edited out of the final film by Disney brass, was reinstated last week.

Shaprio also vowed to make up for Disney’s shortcomings via his own company.

“If you want entertainment that is going to cater to your children, we’re going to start making kids content over here at Daily Wire specifically so that you don’t have to cater to companies that hate your guts and cater to people who despise your values,” Shapiro vowed.

We have reached out to The Daily Wire to confirm whether this is true and have yet to hear back. We’ll update when and if they respond.