Conservative staple Ben Shapiro thinks Republicans need to start detaching from Donald Trump if they want to have a shot in the 2022 midterm elections. According to Shapiro, the party is “cruising for a bruising” by continuing to make the twice-impeached former president the “centerpiece” of conversations.

Shapiro wrote a lengthy Twitter thread explaining his thoughts on Monday morning, noting that “Republicans are losing steam” ahead of the midterms. Shapiro noted that a large part of the “Democratic upswing” has come as backlash to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year, but he added that “there’s something else going on here that represents a deeper problem for the Republican Party.”

That “something else,” in Shapiro’s view, is the continued discussion of and around Donald Trump. He cited the idea of “the Mythology of the Emerging Democratic Minority Majority (MEDMM),” saying that Republicans seem to believe that only Trump could “defeat it.”

“This means that when Trump is attacked, Republicans immediately return to making him the centerpiece of the conversation — and this harms them electorally, as every poll is now showing,” Shapiro wrote. In a follow-up tweet, he noted that “the more Republicans talk about Trump, the worse they do electorally.”

“There is a reason Democrats are eager to keep Trump at the center of the conversation: half of independents say Trump is a major factor in their vote, and they’re breaking 4-1 for the Democrats,” he continued. “Republicans shouldn’t play that game. If they do, they’re cruising for a bruising.”

You can follow Shapiro’s thread below.