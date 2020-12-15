Go Pro Today

Ben Stiller and Fox News’ Janice Dean Bury the Hatchet After Beefing Over Andrew Cuomo

Dean holds Cuomo responsible for the COVID-related death of her in-laws in a New York nursing home

December 15, 2020
After arguing about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Twitter, Ben Stiller apologized to Fox News’ senior meteorologist Janice Dean on Sunday after learning that Dean blames Cuomo for the death of her husband’s parents in a COVID-19-infested nursing home.

The beef started when Dean called out Stiller and other celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez and Henry Winkler, who are participating in a virtual fundraiser for Cuomo’s birthday. Instead of benefiting COVID-19 charities, the tickets, which sell for thousands of dollars, will directly benefit Cuomo’s personal political fundraising.

In their heated Twitter exchange, Stiller defended Cuomo, whose March directive has been heavily criticized for allowing over 6,000 COVID-positive patients to be admitted back into nursing homes where many were then exposed to the virus, some of whom died as a result — including Dean’s in-laws.

Also Read: Fox News' Janice Dean 'Physically Sick' Over Governor Cuomo's Emmy Win for Coronavirus Briefings

“Nothing wrong with supporting a politician. As you know the current president has been soliciting hundreds of millions to overturn the election, not for COVID relief. You wrote a book about spreading sunshine apparently.. You don’t like the Governor. I do. Don’t be divisive. Bye,” Stiller wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“Nothing wrong with criticizing a politician who likes to profit off the deaths of New Yorkers. (He wrote a book too about ‘leadership’ during a pandemic) You’re right, I don’t like the governor because his policies help kill my husbands parents. Enjoy your fundraiser,” Dean replied, referencing Cuomo’s new book on his handling of the pandemic in New York, which is still ongoing.

The “Escape at Dannemora” director quickly changed his tune once he found out that Dean’s in-laws had paid the highest price for Cuomo’s directive.

Also Read: NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Snags International Emmy for 'Masterful Use of Television' During Pandemic

“I’m sorry for your loss. I’m not into coming down on people. You called me out. We all are dealing with this and I believe we need to be less divisive. All the best,” Stiller wrote. He went on to say he had deleted his earlier tweet defending Cuomo, and later added “I apologize for being ignorant of your circumstance. I would not have replied to your tweet if I did. I Wish you and your family all the best in this very hard time.”

From there, the exchange got surprisingly cordial, and Dean accepted Stiller’s apology.

“Apology accepted,” wrote Dean. “I appreciate your reply and the kindness that came with it.”

Dean has been a very vocal opponent of Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in New York in op-eds and on-air, especially when it comes to nursing homes.

Also Read: Gov. Cuomo Tells 'The View' He Might 'Work It Out' With Chelsea Handler -- On One Condition (Video)

Read what’s left of the exchange below.

A look at all the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

