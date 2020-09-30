Ben Stiller, Lily James Join Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor in Doug Liman Heist Film ‘Lockdown’

Ben Stiller, Lily James, Stephen Merchant, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon and Mark Gatiss are in advance talks to join the cast of “Lockdown” alongside Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, a heist thriller from director Doug Liman.

“Lockdown” started production this week in London under strict pandemic filming protocols, and the production is expected to shoot over the coming weeks.

Steven Knight wrote the screenplay that is actually set against the COVID-19 lockdowns and tells the story of how a couple Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor) who are constantly at each others’ throats agree to call a truce and attempt a high-risk, high-stakes jewelry heist at the world’s most exclusive department store, Harrods. The film will actually be shot on location at the landmark Harrods store in London.

Also Read: Focus Features Closes Deal for James Gray's 'Armageddon Time' (Exclusive)

Storyteller Productions and producers P.J. van Sandwijk and Michael Lesslie conceived of the story, and after approaching Knight and Liman, the project went from concept to filming within just 90 days.

AGC Studios is fully financing “Lockdown.” P.J. van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie. AGC’s Ford and Miguel Palos are executive producing. CAA Media Finance is co-repping worldwide rights with AGC.

AGC Studios just announced that it would be developing a biopic on the master pianist Lang Lang from director Ron Howard.