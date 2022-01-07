Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley to Star in Wes Anderson’s ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’

Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley have joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More,” the film adaptation of the Roald Dahl Story Collection.

Anderson is set to write and direct the project, which is set up at Netflix. Production on the project is set get underway this month in the UK.

Cumberbatch is set to play Sugar, details about Fiennes, Patel, and Kingsley’s roles are unknown. Last year, Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in a deal which gives the streamer the rights to Dahl’s entire catalog.

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More” is a collection of seven short stories written by Dahl and are generally regarded as being aimed for a slightly older audience than many of his other children’s books.

This is the second Dahl project for Anderson who previously directed the Oscar-nominated animated film “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.”

Cumberbatch can currently be seen starring as Dr. Stephen Strange in the worldwide smash hit, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” will star in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” which is scheduled to be released in May 2022.

Cumberbatch and Anderson are both repped by UTA. Fiennes and Kingsley are repped by CAA. Patel is repped by WME.

Netflix declined to comment.

Baz Bamigboye first reported the news of Anderson and Cumberbatch’s involvement in the project.