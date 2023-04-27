Scott Greenberg, CEO of the Fox animation studio Bento Box and Fox’s Web3 media and creative technology company Blockchain Creative Labs, is leaving his roles at the company next month.

In his place, Brett Coker, former COO of Bento Box, has been named president. He will report to Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming at Fox Entertainment. Blockchain Creative Labs will be overseen by president Melody Hildebrandt.

“It’s been an incredible honor and privilege to work alongside the many people who have helped build Bento Box and Blockchain Creative Labs into two great companies,” said Greenberg, whose last day will be May 19. “The many series and projects we launched together are a great source of lasting pride to me. Deep down, I’m an entrepreneur at heart who enjoys building organizations and nurturing their teams to bring out the best in themselves. With Bento Box and BCL running full steam ahead on the path for continued growth and success, now is the time to explore new opportunities.”

Coker will oversee daily operations of Bento Box in addition to continued close work with co-founder and president of production Joel Kuwahara, head of production Dana Cameron, creative director Ben Jones, director of development Caitlin Winiarski, GM of Bento Box Atlanta Craig Hartin, supervising producer Janelle Momary and supervising producer Andi Raab.

“Scott has been a great partner and friend, and while we are sad to see him leave, we are happy for him to take another leap forward. Under his leadership – built on infinite energy, passion for creative and sharp business acumen — Bento Box quickly became an important pillar of Fox Entertainment,” said Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment and Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming. Fox is stronger because of Scott’s innovation, and our company will continue to benefit from his many contributions for years to come. He’s an innovator who is always ready to embrace opportunity, and we’re looking forward to the great things Scott does next.”

Greenberg co-founded Bento Box in 2009, and 10 years later, Fox Entertainment acquired the company to produce content for them. Bento Box was the first company acquired by Fox Entertainment after the close of the Disney transaction in which 20th Century Fox was sold. Greenberg and Coker expanded Bento Box’s international slate, partnering with Princess Pictures to form Princess Bento Studio in Melbourne, Australia to co-produce content.

Series produced under the Princess Bento banner include Hulu’s Koala Man and the upcoming series “Hazbin Hotel” (platform TBD and co-produced with A24). December 2022 saw Bent Box enter a multi-year production service agreement with leading Irish animation studio Boulder Media, which includes “Krapopolis” and “Grimsburg.”

In 2021, Bento Box and Fox formed BCL, which launched Web3 platforms for unscripted series like “The Masked Singer,” “Krapopolis,” the United States Football League (USFL), Fox Deportes, SXSW, Dolly Parton and WWE.

Daniel Weidenfeld, senior vice president of Animation at Fox Entertainment, will transition over to Bento Box, where he will be involved in development, working closely with creative Director Ben Jones. They will jointly report to Coker. Cheryl Dolins, senior VP of comedy programming and development, will now oversee both live-action comedy and animation programming and development for Fox Entertainment.