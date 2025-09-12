Bento Box Entertainment Co-Founder Joel Kuwahara Steps Down After 16 Years

Bento Box Entertainment co-founder Joel Kuwahara is stepping down from his role as animation studio further integrates into Fox Entertainment Studios.

“While Joel Kuwahara steps away from his role, his vision as one of the founders of Bento Box and his dedication greatly contributed to its success,” Fox Entertainment Studios head Fernando Szew said in a statement. “We wish him well in his future pursuits.”

Bento Box was co-founded in 2009 by Kuwahara, Scott Greenberg and Mark McJimsey. The departure leaves Greenberg as the only remaining founder still at the company, with McJimsey previously exiting in 2016. Fox Entertainment Studios would acquire the company in 2019 amid the Disney-21st Century Fox merger.

More to come…