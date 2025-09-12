Bento Box Entertainment Co-Founder Joel Kuwahara Steps Down After 16 Years

The departure comes as the animation studio further integrates into Fox Entertainment

Producer Joel Kuwahara arrives at the Fox Broadcasting Company, Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX and National Geographic 69th Primetime Emmy Awards After Party at Vibiana on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Bento Box Entertainment co-founder Joel Kuwahara is stepping down from his role as animation studio further integrates into Fox Entertainment Studios.

“While Joel Kuwahara steps away from his role, his vision as one of the founders of Bento Box and his dedication greatly contributed to its success,” Fox Entertainment Studios head Fernando Szew said in a statement. “We wish him well in his future pursuits.”

Bento Box was co-founded in 2009 by Kuwahara, Scott Greenberg and Mark McJimsey. The departure leaves Greenberg as the only remaining founder still at the company, with McJimsey previously exiting in 2016. Fox Entertainment Studios would acquire the company in 2019 amid the Disney-21st Century Fox merger.

More to come…

