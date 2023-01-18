The Berlin International Film Festival will not accredit individuals or organizations directly linked to the Russian or Iranian governments, the organization said Wednesday.

In a statement shared with TheWrap, the festival condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and expressed solidarity with its citizens. It also issued a statement of support for those protesting the Iranian government, which has killed upwards of 450 civilians after the state murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked nationwide unrest.

Independent filmmakers, industry representatives and members of the media will not be excluded on the basis of their nationality.

Last spring and summer, the Cannes and Venice film festivals enacted the same policy concerning Russia. Amini was killed in September 2022, so Iran marks a new addition.

The 73rd Berlin Film Festival takes place Feb. 16 to 26 and the European Film Market will run Feb. 16-22.

Read the full statement below:

The Berlinale staunchly condemns Russia’s ongoing war of aggression, which violates international law, and expresses its solidarity with the people in Ukraine and all those who are campaigning against this war. The festival also stands with the courageous protesters in Iran as they defend themselves against a violent, undemocratic regime.



In expressing this solidarity, the festival will not exclude filmmakers, artists, industry representatives or journalists because of their Russian or Iranian nationality. However, the festival will not grant accreditations or allow presentations for the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival for those working for official national or state-controlled institutions, companies or media, or for people/ media supporting those regimes. While we are aware that individual scrutiny of accreditation applications may not always result in clear conclusions, we remain committed to this course of action.