NBCUniversal has tapped former Apple public relations and communications executive Bernadette Simpao to serve as senior vice president of strategic communications.

Based in New York, Simpao will work with the strategic communications team for NBCUniversal’s entertainment and direct-to-consumer portfolio. She will specifically focus on Peacock, in addition to working as part of the broader team that supports initiatives across NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, Universal Kids and USA Network.

Simpao will report to NBCUniversal Media Group executive vice president of strategic communications Allison Rawlings.

Simpao most recently led the tech giant’s global public relations and communications team for the Apple TV app and the company’s video and sports businesses, including its partnership with Major League Soccer and the MLS Season Pass streaming service, as well as the Apple TV 4K product and tvOS.

During her tenure, she also oversaw the global launches of Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple One, as well as managing communications for other areas within Apple’s Services division, including Apple News, Apple Podcasts, Apple Books and Apple Wallet.

Prior to joining Apple in 2016, Simpao served as AMC Networks’ vice president of corporate communications. Before that, she worked in a variety of communications roles at Viacom from 2004-2014, including its international division, BET Networks and Viacom corporate.