Bertrand Tavernier, a French director, screenwriter and film critic known for his films “The Clockmaker of St. Paul,” “‘Round Midnight” and “A Sunday in the Country,” has died. He was 79.

Tavernier came up in the wake of the French New Wave in the ’60s and was a BAFTA Award winner for the film “Life and Nothing But.”

His relatives told the French publication La Croix that he died in Sainte-Maxime in the Var region of southeastern France.

Also Read: George Segal, Venerated 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' and 'The Goldbergs' Actor, Dies at 87

Inspired by filmmakers like Jean Vigo, Jean Renoir and John Ford, Tavernier began his career in the ’60s in France, writing for the PEN club and aspiring to become a filmmaker like many of his French New Wave peers. He did early work alongside director Jean-Pierre Melville and then went on to win the Silver Bear from the Berlin Film Festival for “The Clockmaker of St. Paul” in 1974.

He was best known for his films with actor Philippe Noiret, including “The Clockmaker” and “Coup de Torchon,” and won four César Awards throughout his decade-spanning career.

In addition to his work as a director and screenwriter, Tavernier was also an advocate for cinema and its preservation, and was a film critic whose work appeared in Cahiers du cinéma, Positif and Cinéma. He’s the author of the “50 ans de cinéma Américain,” an encyclopedic overview of American films dating back 50 years that was republished in 1991. Tavernier also led the the Institut Lumière film foundation, working with Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux.

Also Read: Houston Tumlin, 'Talladega Nights' Star, Dies by Suicide at 28

His final film was “My Journey Through French Cinema,” a documentary from 2016 that focused on lesser known auteurs from France and abroad. The film was expanded into a TV documentary series the following year.

Some of Tavernier’s other credits include “It All Starts Today” and “Holy Lola,” both of which he co-wrote with his daughter Tiffany.

Bertrand Tavernier is survived by his son, filmmaker and actor Nils Tavernier, and his daughter, author and screenwriter Tiffany Tavernier.