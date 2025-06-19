When it comes to animated series, Netflix does the thing, and it does it well. And if you’re looking for one to binge, we’ve outlined the seven best animated comedies on the streamer right now.

One might think making an animated series is easy. Most episodes are about 20 to 30 minutes in length, there’s freedom to stretch reality or play around with grotesque plots you probably couldn’t get away with in live action. But on the flip side, that’s what also makes it a niche skill, and the reason why there are only so few that make it into the Hall of Fame.

Between Netflix’s original works and the titles it licenses, the streamer has some heavy-hitters everyone can enjoy. Here’s the seven we chose.

“Bojack Horseman” (2014)

“Bojack Horseman” (Netflix)

When it comes to the best animated series on Netflix, there’s absolutely no doubt that “Bojack Horseman” takes the No. 1 spot in our book. It’s hilarious, smart and relatable for those who work in Hollywood, plus it appropriately features some of the biggest names in the business with fun cameos. The series, which tells the story of a humanoid horse who’s making a Hollywood comeback 18 years later after his days starring on a hit ’90s sitcom, is Netflix’s very first animated series. Hidden beneath its comedy foundation is a dark but enlightening tragic-comedy that serves will make sad that’s over and will leave with questions about your own life, happiness personal goals.

“F Is For Family” (2015)

“F Is For Family” (Netflix)

Now, here’s one that many folks don’t know about — it’s truly the platform’s hidden gem. And comedian Bill Burr truly did his big one when he crafted his adult animated series “F Is For Family,” which is loosely based on his own life and upbringing. It’s set in the 1970’s and follows the Murphy family, with father Frank Murphy (Burr), a short-tempered former veteran who’s grappling with the outcome of his life, at the center. It’s a quirky and fun watch that will have you cracking up the entire time.

“Big Mouth” (2017)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Of course, Netflix’s raunchy comedy “Big Mouth” makes the list. It quickly became a fan-favorite for viewers when it premiered and has been applauded for its genius take on and portrayal of puberty and hormones. Yeah, it often straddles the lines of going too far with its jokes, but that’s exactly its purpose. And while there might be one too many randomly placed reproductive organs thrown around throughout the series, the show has features of thoughtful themes like depression, sexual identity, anxiety and more.

“Archer”

“Archer” (FX)

Netflix really has some of the ultimate animated classics, and “Archer” is another one of them. The show makes fun of the traditional spy character by making its lead, Sterling Archer, a handsome but dimwitted secret agent, whose team of colleagues is just as dysfunctional and goofy. “Archer’s” sharp humor, long-running gags, 60s-inspired flare and ensemble cast make are why it’s made it to the list. And if you like “Archer,” throw it on back to Reed’s older animated goodie “Sealab 2021.”

“Peppa Pig” (2004)

Peppa Pig

Alright, stepping away from the adult animated series, we have “Peppa Pig.” Between Peppa’s voice and the adorable adventures she goes on with her little brother George, there’s nothing sweeter to watch with your entire family.

“Good Times”

“Good Times” (Netflix)

It’s been 50 years since the original “Good Times” premiered on CBS, making history as the first Black American family sitcom to feature a two-parent home. This time around, Netflix brought the classic series to the platform in an animated remake. Like its predecessor, the series follows a Black family as they take on the struggles of everyday living as members of the working class while comically highlighting the challenges marginalized communities face.

“The Venture Bros.” (2003)

“The Venture Brothers” (Adult Swim, Warner Bros.)

Don’t you miss the days of watching the Venture family on their hilarious missions? Well, now you can just watch them on Netflix. This “Johnny Quest” parody stood the test of time as a beloved action-adventure series after it premiered in 2003, though it was cut short without warnings or any type of closure for fans. It’s a binge-worthy treat for those who haven’t seen it and a fun rewatch for fans who miss it on their screens.