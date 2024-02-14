There truly aren’t enough stories in Hollywood that focus on the love between two Black people, but the industry has given us some classics that should be showered with admiration.

While some stories centered on Black love often have a deeper message for the entire community, it doesn’t take away the pure connection the characters have for one another. From the comedy “Two Can Play That Game” to the romantic drama in “Sylvie’s Love,” showing Black love nourishes the soul and feeds the hearts of Black audiences, and has been since the very first romance between two Black people was cinematically produced in 1898.

That moment was in the 29-second silent film “Something Good — Negro Kiss.” It’s the first time Black love was depicted on screen.

Today, there are several films that spotlight Black love, and here’s a list of 12 of them just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Love Jones” (1997)

“Love Jones” (New Line Cinema)

“Love Jones” is one of the most heartwarming love stories about two aspiring creatives, Darius (Larenz Tate) and Nina (Nia Long), who fall madly in love after spotting each other a Chicago club. As the two connect through their love of music and poetry they also hit roadblocks in their relationship, including Nina’s decision to move back to New York in an effort to rekindle her relationship with her ex-fiancé.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Hulu, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV, Showtime, fuboTV, The Roku Channel, Google Play Movie and Vudu

“Two Can Play That Game” (2001)

“Two Can Play That Game” (Screen Gems)

This romantic comedy is one the Black community keeps in rotation, as it features a beautiful ensemble of notable Black actors from the early 2000s and a unique and hilarious story. “Two Can Play That Game” tells the story of Shanté (Vivica A. Fox), who puts her boyfriend Kevin (Morris Chestnut) on a “Ten-Day Plan” to get him in line after she spots him out dancing with her enemy Conny (Gabrielle Union). Shanté is her friends’ go-to person for advice, but when Kevin doesn’t go along with her game the way she thought she would, she is forced to find new answers for her dwindling relationship.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play Movie

“Jason’s Lyric” (1994)

“Jason’s Lyric” (MGM, Gramercy Pictures)

“Jason’s Lyric” is a romantic thriller about a man named Jason (Allen Payne) who wants more for himself and his delinquent brother (Bokeem Woodbine) than the destructive environment they’re living in. But when romance finds him in the form of Lyric (Jada Pinkett-Smith), he begins to see a brighter future for himself and his new love. However, he still has deal secrets from his painful past.

Where to watch: Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, The Roku Channel and Tubi

“Brown Sugar” (2002)

“Brown Sugar” (Searchlight Pictures)

As children, Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and Dre (Taye Diggs) made a connection through their love for music. In adulthood, they went on to pursue their music-driven passions, with one serving as a music critic and the other a music executive. While they’ve always cared for each other as friends they begin to see one another more romantic way.

Where to watch: Starz, YouTube, Hulu

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back” (1998)

“How Stella Got Her Groove” (20th Century Fox)

A getaway girls’ trip to Jamaica turns into a romantic affair after the highly-successful and single 40-year-old stockbroker Stella (Angela Bassett) meets Winston (Taye Diggs), a young, handsome and charming native who sweeps her off her feet and onto love island. But when it’s time to go home, Stella realizes that she doesn’t want the relationship to end and she’s now met with the challenge of long-distance and their age gap. The movie was adapted from the book, which shares the same name. Kevin Rodney Sullivan directed, and the screenplay was written by Terry McMillan and Ronald Bass. McMillan also wrote the story. The cast includes Bassett, Diggs, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina King, Suzzanne Douglas, Michael J. Oagan, Richard Lawson, Danny Glover, Barry Shabaka Henley and more.

Where to watch: The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Google, YouTube, Google Play Movie, Vudu, Apple TV

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018)

Annapurna Pictures

The Oscar-nominated “If Beale Street Could Talk” portrays the life and love story of two Black Harlem youths, Tish (Kiki Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James), who grew up together and eventually became each other’s husband and wife-to-be. The couple’s story takes place in the 1970s and highlights the struggles of the Black community faced, including racist housing practices like redlining, police brutality and the unjust mass incarceration of Black people. Excited to start a life together, their futures are traumatically put on hold after Fonny is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movie, Vudu, Peacock, YouTube, Apple TV and Tubi

“Malcolm & Marie” (2021)

“Malcolm & Marie” (Netflix)

While some might have found the plot to be a little toxic, there’s no denying that “Malcolm & Marie” brought the good, the bad and the ugly side of relationships to light in this black and white film, starring John David Washington and Zendaya.

The biggest night of Malcolm’s (Washington) career as a Hollywood filmmaker ends in a dual with his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), who feels unappreciated in the relationship. As the two try to sort through the dysfunctions of their romance, they end up coming face-to-face with their own persona flaws.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Jumping the Broom” (2011)

“Jumping the Broom” (Columbia Pictures)

“Jumping the Broom” spotlights the Black American tradition of jumping the broom in a romantic comedy that highlights soci0-economic hierarchy. Successful lawyer Sabrina Watson (Paula Patton) is ready to lock it down with Wall Street worker Jason Taylor (Laz Alonso), but what gives her hesitation is how her old-money family feels about working-class family. While striving to find their way over the broom, the couple must find a way to unite their feuding folks.

Where to watch: Hulu, Sling TV, Google Play Movie, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV,

“Love & Basketball” (2000)

“Love & Basketball” (New Line Cinema)

Childhood friends Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) grew up to pursue their dreams as professional basketball players. When they start to fall in love with one another, their passion for the sport begins to create a wedge between them. They must juggle careers while also leaving room for their budding romance.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Sling TV, Showtime, Paramount+, The Roku Channel, Vudu, Apple TV, Hulu and Google Play Movie

“Queen & Slim” (2019)

Campbell Addy/Universal Pictures

The love connection between Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) kicks off on their first date after Queen shoots a rogue police officer in self-defense. As they attempt to evade law enforcement, they embark on an eventful journey that sparks a light of love between them.

Where to watch: Hulu, Apple TV, Google Play Movie, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu

“The Photograph” (2020)

“The Photograph” (Universal Pictures)

Mae (Issa Rae), the daughter of famous photographer, ends up unexpectedly finding the love of her life in a rising journalist named Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield) as she investigate the sudden death of her mother.

Where to watch: Peacock, Hulu, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and YouTube TV

“Sylvie’s Love” (2020)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) and saxophonist Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) noticed a flare between them when they both started working at her father’s record store in Harlem. Years later, the two reunite and reignite the same flames they had for each other.