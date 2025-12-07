7 Cheerful Christmas Comedies Guaranteed to Make Your Holidays Merry and Bright

Christmas can be a hard time of year, and there’s no shortage of melancholy Christmas films. But why do those when you could actively lift your spirit instead?

No, we won’t begrudge anyone their taste. If sadder Christmas movies are your thing, we support you. But if you’re here, you’re looking for more of a holiday comedy, and we can certainly help you out with that. From early 2000s classics to more recent offerings, there are plenty to choose from, so allow us to narrow it down a bit.

Here are seven Christmas comedies that will surely bring you some holiday cheer.