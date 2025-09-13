7 Best Comedy Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Prime Video has countless options for streaming which can always make the choice daunting.

When it comes to comedies, Prime Video is an embarrassment of riches. Whether you are feeling classics like “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Meet the Parents,” or more modern gems like “Snack Shack,” the streamer has plenty of stellar options for when you’re looking for a laugh.

Here are seven of the best comedies on Prime Video.

Buena Vista Pictures 10 Things I Hate About You “10 Things I Hate About You” is sacred to a certain age group. A modernized retelling of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” the film stars Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford who has no interest in high school dating unlike her sister who is forbidden to do so until Kat does. It seems unlikely until she meets the mysterious and charming Patrick Verona played by Heath Ledger. While “10 Things I Hate About You” may not be a laugh-a-minute comedy, it’s hard to watch nearly any scene without a smile on your face. Stile and Ledger’s chemistry is the main event of the film and their banter has rarely been topped on screen.

“Meet the Parents” (Credit: Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures, United International Pictures) Meet the Parents Meeting your significant other’s parents is a universal dread of one “what could go wrong” scenario after another. Iconic 2000 comedy “Meet the Parents” answers that question with worst case after worst case. Although some of the humor is a bit dated – being a male nurse is not the gut-buster it apparently once was – but most of the film holds strong. Robert De Niro flexes his comedy chops against Ben Stiller and each moment the two share is worth at least a handful of solid laughs and face-melting cringe experiences.

20th Century Fox Idiocracy “Idiocracy” is hilarious. Unfortunately, “Idiocracy” has also trended more and more toward nonfiction with each year we move past its original release. If you want to be bent over with laughs while simultaneously laughing so you don’t cry at the relatability of the Luke Wilson film lampooning anti-intellectualism and consumerism/capitalism then you’re in for a helluva ride.

“Snack Shack” (Credit: Republic Pictures) Snack Shack From the director of viral hit “Dinner in America,” “Snack Shack” is a summer coming-of-age story set in Nebraska in the ’90s. Two friends open up the titular snack shake at a local pool and end up finding financial success (in the eyes of high schoolers) while both falling for the same girl working. The film scratches that itch of reliving a teenage summer with a burning crush on someone. The three leads, Connor Sherry, Gabriel LaBelle, and Mika Abdalla, have chemistry with each other in spades, and while the film can be a touch heartbreaking at times, this is certainly a coming-of-age story worth coming back to time and again.

Liam Neeson in “The Naked Gun” (Paramount Pictures) The Naked Gun Technically, “The Naked Gun” is only rentable on Prime Video right now, but as it’s the funniest film of 2025, it is worth the price of admission. The film nails the energy and humor of the original film and Liam Neeson goes all in as Frank Drebin Jr. There isn’t a frame of this film that does not have at least one joke in it. If you want both quality and quantity of laughs, “The Naked Gun” is the film for you.

Borat: Subsequent MovieFilm 14 years after the first “Borat” film became a cultural sensation, Sacha Baron Cohen returned to the character with “Borat: Subsequent MovieFilm.” Put simply, if you liked the first film there will be plenty to like in the second. Many of the elements and energy are the same, but put through the lens of the current events of the post-Trump America. The biggest gift the film gives, though, is Maria Bakalova as Tutar Sagdiyev. She goes toe-to-toe with Cohen in every moment they share and becomes the real heart of the movie in the process.