“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is just around the corner, and fans are already having a blast poking fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s continual expansion into comic book lore as an IP-driven franchise. On Twitter, users joked that to fully understand the latest installment, people had to do everything from catching up on ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” to perusing the entirety of the Bible.

The meme format is a variation of the following: “Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure to watch [insert tangentially connected Marvel project or something else entirely here] in preparation for ‘Doctor Strange 2.’”

Some users took the opportunity to promote their favorite movies, like “Paddington 2,” which in and of itself is a meme, after people noticed that the animated fare surpassed “Citizen Kane” to reach an elusive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Others pointed to unrelated TV series, like Netflix’s smash LGBTQ+ hit “Heartstopper” and the Quinta Brunson-starring “Abbott Elementary.”

Meanwhile, others referenced long-forgotten Marvel projects, like ABC’s one-season “Inhumans,” which was canceled following negative critic reviews and low audience ratings.

“Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the seventh episode of season 6 of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,’ the first episode of ‘What If…?,’ the whole ‘Loki’ series, ‘Deadpool 2,’ the entire final season of ‘X-Men: The Animated Series’ and unbelievably ‘Inhumans,’” one user wrote.

Check out some of the reactions below:

they saying you gotta watch abbott elementary to understand multiverse of madness idk — zae (@itszaeok) May 3, 2022

Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch THE BATMAN before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. pic.twitter.com/8I8eMIW3kq — lana (@347584i) May 3, 2022

if anyone tries to get you to watch Inhumans to prepare for Doctor Strange you're legally allowed (and some may say obligated) to break their phone — Ariel (@AriRELK) May 3, 2022

I haven’t seen the new DOCTOR STRANGE yet, but I guarantee that you HAVE to watch PADDINGTON 2 to get prepared. — Adam Klay (@AKlay19) May 3, 2022

Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the seventh episode of season one of Adventure Time, the entire fourth season of MHA, episode 10 of season 8 for Shameless (US), the entirety of Any Bully, and finally catch up on 13 reasons why in preparation for Doctor Strange 2 pic.twitter.com/dyN6j65YdB — Joseph Wayne (@RS_Art2420) May 3, 2022

Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch Heartstopper before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. pic.twitter.com/3Z78XDpnvm — jules ! (@livsgilmore) May 4, 2022

No spoilers, but all I'll say is, to understand Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you need to have seen Legend of the Sea Devils — Max Kashevsky (@MaxKashevsky) May 3, 2022

Not gonna spoil anything, but make sure you watch the seventh episode of the season 6 of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D", the first episode of "What If…?", the whole "Loki" series, "Deadpool 2", the entire final season of "X-Men: The Animated Series" and unbelievably "Inhumans". pic.twitter.com/TBCZipnsFm — Gabriel Carvalho (@gabirucarvalho) May 3, 2022