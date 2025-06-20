The 7 Best Fantasy Shows Streaming on Prime Video Right Now

For the fantasy TV fan, Prime Video is essentially a one-stop shop.

The streamer boasts multi-season adaptations for two of the most popular fantasy book series on the market, animated features of a popular D&D campaign and a comic book from the creator of “The Walking Dead.” Whatever flavor of fantasy you’re looking for is likely on Prime Video.

From “Lord of the Rings” to “Invincible,” these are the fantasy shows on Prime Video that you need on your radar.

Josha Stradowski in “The Wheel of Time” (Credit: Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time

“The Wheel of Time” is a rare show that improved every season across it’s three-season run on Prime Video. While the first was rocky for both fans of Robert Jordan’s sprawling book series and TV viewers looking for the next “Game of Thrones,” the third – and unfortunately final – season found it’s footing and still stands as one of the best shows of 2025.

The show, which follows the reincarnation of the legendary Dragon Reborn as he rallies allies to prepare for The Last Battle against the Dark One, stopped holding hands and let the intricate world Jordan created breathe. Any fan of fantasy TV should watch “The Wheel of Time” – even if the show was canceled long before the story was done.

Galadriel in “The Rings of Power” Season 2 (Credit: Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Every frame of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” drips with the love and dedication of the people working on it. The series jumps way back to the Second Age and follows Galadriel, Elrond and a host of other historically relevant Middle-Earth denizens as Sauron works to create the titular rings of power on the way to making his One Ring.

While the first season had some pacing issues, the second went a long way to turn things around and liven up the speed the story unfolds. You’ll be lucky to find a show that is as intricately designed as “The Rings of Power.”

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in “Good Omens”. Season 2 (CREDIT: Prime Video)

Good Omens

Come to “Good Omens” for the concept of an angel and a demon who are best friends and stay for the chemistry between Michael Sheen and David Tennant. The series, based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, is at its best when Sheen and Tennant are sat in a room together talking – which, luckily, is quite a bit of the show.

“The Librarians” (Credit: TNT)

The Librarians

If you’re looking for a low-stakes, high-adventure series to blaze through, there are few better options than “The Librarians.” The series follows the titular Librarian (Noah Wyle), who is an expert in history, language and more, as he leads a team of extraordinary misfits on one swashbuckling adventure after another for historical and fantastical artifacts.

And for people who are waiting impatiently for more of Wyle in “The Pitt,” “The Librarians” might keep you busy until 2026.

Prime Video’s “The Legend of Vox Machina” was the No. 1 most in-demand animated series on streaming for Q1 2022. (Amazon Studios)

The Legend of Vox Machina

Dungeons & Dragons blew up in popularity in the last five years, and one of the most famous live play sessions – a way for people to watch a live-streamed game of the game – got so big that their original campaign was animated and retold on Prime Video.

Critical Role’s “The Legend of Vox Machina” captures all the heartfelt moments, gut-wrenching deaths, and chaotic laughs that all good D&D tables have. It helps that the original Critical Role cast are all voice actors for various video games, anime, and more, so everyone reprises their characters for the show, adding another layer of care to the series.

“Being Human” (Credit: Syfy)

Being Human

“Being Human” asks the question: What would happen if a vampire, a ghost and a werewolf lived in a house together? The bad joke set-up premise aside, the series is a blast from start to finish as Aidan (Sam Witwer), Sally (Meaghan Rath), and Josh (Sam Huntington) juggle their own supernatural issues along with the regular stressors of living with roommates. The three actors have an undeniable chemistry with each other, and the series has the charm of a late-2000s/early-2010s Syfy original series. If you know, you know.

Invincible (Credit: Prime Video)

Invincible

“Invincible” is based on a long-running comic series by Robert Kirkman, who also penned “The Walking Dead,” about the son of a Superman-like father and a human mom. The series walks the line between fantasy, science fiction, and most importantly, a coming-of-age tale. Mark (Steven Yeun) juggles being a regular high school (then college) student with having to fight aliens, travel to Atlantis, and deal with a dad who isn’t as great or heroic as he thinks.