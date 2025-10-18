The 7 Best Hidden Gems Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is a bountiful place, so sometimes the hidden gems can become buried. Right now, some of the films that deserve to be dusted off and checked out range from an underrated Tom Cruise sci-fi flick to Anthony Hopkins putting on a second legendary performance as Hannibal Lecter in a “The Silence of the Lambs” prequel to the best action film of the 2020s.

Here are the best hidden gems on Netflix in October that are worth unearthing.

Netflix “They Cloned Tyrone” (2023) Netflix does occasionally strike gold with its original movies, and “They Cloned Tyrone” is a testament to that. The film stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely trio who uncover a shocking conspiracy (hint: reread the film title) in their neighborhood. The film boasts heart and humor alike, and if it had had a theatrical run rather than being thrown to the wolves on Netflix, more people would be talking about it.

20th Century Fox “Idiocracy” (2026) “Idiocracy” is hilarious. Unfortunately, “Idiocracy” has increasingly trended toward nonfiction with each year we move past its original release. If you want to be bent over with laughs while simultaneously laughing so you don’t cry at the relatability of the Luke Wilson film lampooning anti-intellectualism and consumerism/capitalism, then you’re in for a helluva ride.

Warner Bros. Edge of Tomorrow “Edge of Tomorrow” is one of those films that has everything going for it, but just doesn’t hit with the box office. Luckily, the sci-fi flick has found its audience in the last decade. To put it plainly, the film just rules. Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in the action sci-fi, which is about soldiers fighting a war while stuck in a time loop. Cruise and Blunt are great, the action is stellar and it’ll keep you hanging on every moment. “Edge of Tomorrow” is a classic case of moviegoing audience – and even some early critics – not appreciating the gem sitting right in front of them.

Aaron Pierre in “Rebel Ridge” (Netflix) Rebel Ridge “Rebel Ridge” has been described as a modern-day “Rambo.” That’s a bit reductive because “Rebel Ridge” has a few more layers to it that “Rambo” might have been missing. The action is as pulse-pounding, but Aaron Pierre puts on a performance in the lead and helps form a character that makes John Rambo feel ever more one-dimensional. “Rebel Ridge” is the best action film of the 2020s, and if you have Netflix, you don’t have any reason to miss it.

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” (Netflix) The Remarkable Life of Ibelin “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” is a documentary about the secret life of a young boy diagnosed with muscular dystrophy had in his “World of Warcraft” game. Too often, video games and online-first friends are given a bad wrap in the world and even in other movies and TV shows. This doc shows the very real positives of forming connections through gaming and how it can have real-life impacts for people. “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” is a tear-jerker that also restores a bit of hope in humanity.

Studio Ghibli Grave of the Fireflies “Grave of the Fireflies” is a devastating film about the true human cost of war and the devastation created in the name of “peace.” The story follows two siblings struggling to survive through firebombings and worse in the last days of the Pacific theater of World War II. Don’t queue this one up expecting to feel good or happy at the end. But it’s beautiful and harrowing, and it’s a film everyone owes it to themselves to see.