The 7 Best Horror Movies Streaming on HBO Max Right Now

HBO Max has done its absolute biggest one with its most recent slate of horror films, and we’re here to give you the best of the bunch the streamer has to offer.

Yeah, it’s still summertime, but if you’ve stepped into any local Marshalls or Michaels store, you’ll see that Halloween is just around the corner. And what better way to enjoy summerween than watching some spooky cinematic delights? But list isn’t just for those who are excited for the holiday season. This one’s for the horror film lover, thrill-seeker and spookologist who enjoys a little bit of terror every so often.

And with that being said, let’s get into this frighteningly good list of scary movies to watch on HBO Max right now.

Michael B. Jordan in “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures) “Sinners” (2025) Duh. Of course Ryan Coogler’s history-making vampire flick “Sinners” is No. 1 on this list. Hell, it was the No. 1 movie everyone wanted to see when it hit theaters in back in April. The bloody tale follows two twin brothers who return to their hometown in Mississippi where they attempt to open a juke joint business. But things take a dark turn when a few spooky visitors come to join the party.

Richard Harmon in ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ (New Line) “Final Destination: Bloodlines” (2025) HBO Max is packing a major punch by having both “Sinners” and the latest chapter in the “Final Destination” universe in its library. This time around, death follows a college student who’s been cursed with a horrific recurring nightmare. In an effort to find answers, he returns home to seek out the one person who may know how stop his inevitable death.

“Heretic” (A24) “Heretic” (2024) This creepy thriller starring Hugh Grant came as pleasant but terrifying surprise when it came out in November 2024. Grant plays a seemingly nice older man who welcomes two Mormon missionaries into his home. What they don’t know is that he wants to play a cruel and sinister game before they leave.

“It” (Warner Bros. Pictures) “It” (2017) Before morphing into Count Orlok in “Nosferatu,” Bill Skarsgård kept us up at night after he played the iconic, creepy clown Pennywise in Andy Muschietti’s remake of “It.” As you know the story, seven kids get the scare of their lives when an ancient killer clown reappears 27 years later to kill his next round of children. The group of kids must lean on one another and overcome their worst fears if they want to survive. Oh, and “It: Chapter Two” and the original “It” miniseries are also on HBO Max as well. Enjoy.

“Get Out” (Universal) “Get Out” (2017) Again, Max isn’t playin’ around when it comes to their selection of scary. Yes, they even have Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking film “Get Out.” When Jordan’s Peele’s psychological horror film hit theaters in 2017, it took audiences by storm with its twisted themes that spotlighted the exploitation of Black people and Black culture. When Chris’s (Daniel Kaluuya) girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) invites him to a weekend getaway to her family’s home so he can meet her parents, a series of strange events start to occur that lead ultimately lead him to discovering the dark truth behind her family’s accommodating behavior.

Dimension “Scream” (1996) “Scream” has held its own as one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time. It’s not shocker HBO Max has it included in its horror movie pack. The slasher film follows Sidney Prescott, a teenager whose still mourning the death of her mother who was killed a year ago. She then suddenly becomes the target of a mask-wearing murderer who’s haunting her town.