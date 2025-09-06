The 7 Best Horror Movies Streaming on Hulu Right Now

Hulu has become a destination for horror lovers and these are some of the best spooky films to check out on the streamer right now.

With streaming options ranging from classics like the “Alien” franchise – including the new FX series – to more modern hits like “Longlegs” and “Late Night with the Devil,” Hulu has something on offer for whatever kind of horror itch you’re trying to scratch. Halloween may still be over a month away but for the best of us it’s always Halloween in our hearts, just a bit year-round.

These are the horror films to check out ASAP on Hulu.

Neon Longlegs “Longlegs” will make you feel uneasy from the opening moments right through the credits – and that is a much more potent type of horror. Sure there are jump scares and horrific imagery in Oz Perkins’ “Silence of the Lambs”-like film of an FBI agent assigned to an unsolved serial killer case with occult trappings – but it’s the dread in the buildup of it all that seeps into you and makes the rare jumps scares all the more potent.

(left to right): Laura Gordon, Ingrid Torelli, David Dastmalchian and Ian Bliss (CREDIT: Umbrella Entertainment) Late Night with the Devil A once-popular ’70s late night host gets desperate to regain some of his viewership with an out-there idea: invite a girl claiming to be possessed onto the program and try to speak with the entity. Who could possibly think things could go wrong with a banger idea like that? “Late Night with the Devil” stars David Dastmalchian in his best role to date as the beleaguered host with a past much darker than expected. The found-footage element and set design perfectly place the film in the time when late night truly reigned supreme. This 2024 film is a tight and propulsive thrill from beging to bloody in.

“Ready or Not” (Credit: Fox/Searchlight Pictures) Ready or Not “Ready or Not” follows a woman who seems to be hitting the jackpot in marriage – great guy, rich family of board game creators, what could be better? The family tradition of playing a game the night of the wedding takes a violent turn when the game Grace (Samara Weaving) lands on finds her being hunted by her whole in-law family. While not a tradition jump scare horror film, “Ready or Not” plays a bit like a much more violent “Home Alone” as Grace uses whatever she can get her hands on to stay alive – all while decked out in her wedding dress and yellow Chucks.

20th Century Fox Alien “Alien” has been scaring horror fans and horror naysayers alike for decades. It has become a tentpole horror film and as the years add up it continues to hold up. Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley fights for survival against a brutal new organism aboard her spaceship as the rest of her crew is picked off one by one. Few horror movies nail their sense of place and aesthetic like “Alien” did. It’s once futuristic look has become a now retro-futurist vibe that is currently being replicated gorgeously in FX’s franchise spinoff “Alien: Earth.” The film clearly has a lasting legacy and is always deserving of a watch or rewatch.

Screen Gems The Exorcism of Emily Rose Possession films are a special kind of horror and “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” stands as a peak of the sub-genre. The film follows a lawyer who takes on a negligent homicide case of a Father who botched the titular exorcism of Emily Rose. The real trick of the film is it manages to blend true horror with a legal drama and whenever genres are blending like that it’s always worth a pause to watch and appreciate. This one will get under your skin.