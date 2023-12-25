Gone are the days when K-dramas almost exclusively meant love stories, period pieces and family dramas. Today, South Korea produces some of the most chilling and outrageously violent TV shows you’ll ever see—while also continuing to release the more traditional, wholesome fare that longtime K-drama fans fell in love with years ago.

The diversification of genres in recent years can largely be attributed to the rise of global streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+. In the past, most K-dramas were aired on broadcast TV, which comes with certain guidelines around what can and cannot be shown (no sex or excessive violence, for example). By contrast, streamers aren’t bound by such rules around content.

The result? More extreme and graphic K-dramas, with Korean original series on OTT services like Netflix, often featuring plenty of gore and violence, and sometimes some sex and nudity as well. This year saw a host of Korean thrillers and horror series, and here we’ve compiled 12 of the best ones for you to check out, in no particular order. From crime-fighting vigilantes to superhuman spies to paranormal creatures, these K-dramas will show you a bloody hell of a good time. And if you thought Squid Game was violent, wait till you watch some of these.

(Disney) Vigilante (비질란테)

Action thriller Vigilante was all the rage in Korea when it aired in November, becoming the #1 show in the country across all OTT platforms upon its release. Based on the hit Naver webtoon of the same name, the eight-episode series stars K-drama heartthrob Nam Joo-hyuk (Start-Up, Twenty Five Twenty One) as Kim Ji-yong, a top police academy student who leads a double life as a vigilante, hunting down and punishing criminals during his free time to make up for the shortcomings of Korea’s justice system. His actions garner national media attention and widespread public support, but they also draw the ire of local police, who are intent on taking him down. Will Ji-yong ever be captured and exposed?



From its opening scene, in which we see the life-altering tragedy that sets Ji-yong on his path, Vigilante grabs your attention and never lets go. It’s dizzyingly fast-paced, with nonstop action and suspense that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. Just don’t forget to breathe.



Available on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally

“Mask Girl” (Jun Hea-sun/Netflix) Mask Girl (마스크걸)

Also adapted from a popular Naver webtoon, Mask Girl became a huge hit among domestic and international audiences earlier this year, nabbing the top spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of the most-watched non-English language shows shortly after its premiere. Over the course of just seven episodes, a sweeping, decades-spanning saga unfolds through the eyes of anti-heroine Kim Mo-mi (played by three different actresses, including K-drama icon Go Hyun-jung) and several other people who are connected to her.



Plagued with insecurity about her looks, Kim Mo-mi is an ordinary office worker by day and a masked internet celebrity by night. But offline encounters with a couple of her fans quickly spiral out of control and lead to tragic, far-reaching consequences. Dark, gripping and offbeat with numerous shocking plot twists and reveals, Mask Girl is a cinematic masterpiece that gives off a mix of Park Chan-wook’s The Vengeance Trilogy and the K-drama Little Women vibes. The show also explores a wide array of issues that feel highly relevant today, like bullying, loneliness, hypocrisy, sexism, society’s obsession with beauty and more. Not to mention, it gives viewers a glimpse into Korean culture from the late ‘80s to the 2000s—including nods to Korean pop classics like “The Dance in the Rhythm” by Kim Wan-sun (dubbed “the Korean Madonna”) and “Saturday Night” by Son Dam-bi.



Available on Netflix

“Gyeongseong Creature” (Lim Hyo Sun/Netflix) Gyeongseong Creature (경성크리처)

The first part of Gyeongseong Creature, one of the year’s most highly anticipated K-dramas, finally dropped on Netflix on December 22. Written by Kang Eun-kyung (Bread, Love and Dreams; Gu Family Book) and directed by Chung Dong-yoon (Hot Stove League), the show is billed as a “groundbreaking blend of historical drama and creature thriller.” Set in 1945 when Korea was a Japanese colony, the series follows Jang Tae-sang (played by Park Seo-joon of Itaewon Class and The Marvels), the richest and most well-connected man in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), and Yoon Chae-ok (portrayed by Han So-hee from My Name and Nevertheless,), a detective on the search for her missing mother. After learning that strange things are happening at Ongseong Hospital, the pair go there to investigate, only to encounter a terrifying monster that threatens their very survival. Thrilling and at times brutal and heartrending, Gyeongseong Creature ultimately serves as an allegory for the tragic horrors that Koreans faced under Japanese colonial rule.



Part two of Gyeongseong Creature will premiere on January 5, 2024.



Available on Netflix

“Revenant” (SBS) Revenant (악귀) This riveting supernatural mystery horror written by renowned K-drama screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (Kingdom, Signal) and co-directed by Lee Jung-rim and Kim Jae-hong is more than just a creepy ghost story—it’s a masterclass in building a tense and eerie atmosphere while keeping things (mostly) PG for broadcast TV. Talented A-lister Kim Tae-ri (Twenty Five Twenty One, Mr. Sunshine, The Handmaiden) stars as Gu San-yeong, a young woman who becomes possessed by an evil spirit after coming in contact with a mysterious object left behind by her late father. Veteran actor Oh Jung-se (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Sweet Home) plays Yeom Hae-sang, a professor of Korean folklore who can see ghosts—including the one that’s latched onto San-yeong. When people connected to her begin dying, San-yeong partners with Professor Yeom to investigate the truth behind these deaths—and uncover the identity of the malignant being that’s slowly gaining control over her.



Though most of Revenant’s scare factor lies in the show’s masterful use of suspense, and the ghosts themselves don’t look frightful for the most part (it was made for TV broadcaster SBS after all), the storytelling is so convincing and disturbing that you just might find yourself believing in ghosts by the series’ end. Available on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally

“The Deal” (Viki) The Deal (거래)

Fresh out of the military, gambling addict Lee Joon-sung (played by former child actor and current K-drama heartthrob Yoo Seung-ho) now finds himself having to pay back the massive debt he owes. Medical student Song Jae-hyo (Kim Dong-hwi of Missing: The Other Side Season 2) is on the verge of being expelled from his school. One day the two meet up with their former high school classmate Park Min-woo (Yoo Su-bin of D.P. Season 2 and Crash Landing on You), who’s from a rich family. Desperate to pry themselves out of their dire situations, Jae-hyo and Joon-sung decide to kidnap Min-woo and hold him for ransom. But things go quickly awry as their spur-of-the-moment decision leads to unforeseen and deadly consequences. There’s a lot of action, tension and intrigue crammed into just eight episodes, and the compelling acting alone makes this webtoon-adapted series worth a watch.

Available on Viki

“Taxi Driver” Season 2 (Viki) Taxi Driver (모범택시) Season 2

Loosely inspired by the webtoon The Deluxe Taxi (or Red Cage) and by real-life atrocious crimes that were committed in Korea, this action-packed black comedy follows the exploits of a ragtag group of vigilantes who work for Rainbow Transport, a taxi service that not only offers rides but also carries out justice on behalf of its wronged customers. A quick flashback shows that the Rainbow team parted ways after season one, but when a father’s son goes missing in Vietnam, the gang reunites to track him down. They eventually discover that his disappearance—along with all their subsequent cases—are linked to a powerful underground crime syndicate. Set to a groovy, retro soundtrack, Taxi Driver has an equal measure of high-octane butt-kicking and quirky humor that’s sure to delight fans of Korean action comedies like The Thieves or The Roundup. The show has been such a huge success in Korea that a third season has already been confirmed—a rare feat for non-Netflix Korean series.

Available on Viki and Kocowa

“Bloodhounds”( Soyun Jeon, Seowoo Jung/Netflix) Bloodhounds (사냥개들)

Kim Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan of The King: Eternal Monarch) is a gifted boxer who uses the prize money he’s earned from his boxing matches to help his mother keep her struggling café afloat during the pandemic. Fellow boxer Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi of My Demon and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) initially resents Gun-woo for his superior boxing skills, but upon finding out that Gun-woo is also an ex-Marine like him, the two become fast friends. When Gun-woo’s mother falls prey to ruthless loan shark Kim Myeong-gil (Park Sung-woong of The Killing Vote), Gun-woo and Woo-jin join forces with altruistic moneylender Choi Tae-ho (played by veteran actor Huh Joon-ho of Kingdom and Designated Survivor: 60 Days) to take down Myeong-gil and his henchmen. Widely praised for its gripping fight sequences and the incredibly chemistry between Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, Bloodhounds—which is based on a Naver webtoon—sure knows how to pack a punch: it reached #1 on Netflix’s weekly list of most watched non-English language shows shortly after its release and stayed in the Global Top 10 for over a month.

Available on Netflix

“The Killing Vote” (Prime Video) The Killing Vote (국민사형투표)

Based on a Kakao webtoon, The Killing Vote is yet another vigilante K-drama that you’ll want to stream. In terms of gore and violence, it’s definitely one of the tamer shows on this list but makes for a heart-pounding crime thriller nonetheless. Every two weeks, a shadowy figure named Gaetal (which means “dog mask” in Korean) texts a nationwide survey to all Korean citizens over the age of 18, asking them whether a certain criminal who’s evaded adequate punishment should be put to death. If more than 50% of citizens vote for the death penalty, then Gaetal executes the criminal. Police officers Kim Moo-chan (Park Hae-jin of Man to Man and Cheese in the Trap) and Joo Hyun (Lim Ji-yeon of The Glory) race against time to stop Gaetal from claiming more victims—however despicable their past crimes may be. Full of twists and turns, The Killing Vote will keep you guessing about the masked vigilante’s true identity.

Available on Prime Video

“D.P.” Season 2 ( Seo Ji Hyung/Netflix © 2023) D.P. (디피) Season 2

If you ever thought your life was hard, just thank your lucky stars you’ve never had to serve in the South Korean military (that is, assuming you’re not a Korean male citizen). And if you’re wondering what that experience is like, just watch the hit military drama D.P. When the series premiered in 2021, it became the most watched and most talked about show in Korea, where its realistic depiction of the horrors that many Korean men face while fulfilling their mandatory military service hit home unlike anywhere else. D.P. went on to win a number of domestic awards—including Best Drama at last year’s prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards—and was even voted one of the best TV shows of 2021 by The New York Times.



Despite the fact that the show left a lot of Korean men reeling from PTSD, it was renewed for a second season, which launched earlier this year. Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan reprise their respective roles as Private An Jun-ho and Corporal Han Ho-yeol, two members of the Korean military’s Deserter Pursuit (“D.P.”) unit that is responsible for tracking down and bringing back soldiers who’ve deserted. This season picks up right where season one left off, further expanding on the challenges within the Korean military that were explored in season one while also introducing other issues like LGBTQ+ discrimination.



Available on Netflix

“The Glory” Part 2 (Graphyoda/Netflix) The Glory (더 글로리) Part 2

In this brilliant tale of vengeance penned by legendary K-drama screenwriter Kim Eun-sook (Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, Secret Garden), A-list actress Song Hye-kyo (Descendants of the Sun, Full House) plays Moon Dong-eun, a past victim of school bullying who’d suffered tremendous psychological and physical abuse at the hands of her high school classmates. Determined to get back at her former bullies for the lasting trauma they’ve caused her and for forcing her to drop out of school, Dong-eun silently hatches an elaborate plan to take them all down, one by one.



The Glory was released in two parts, with the first half launching at the end of 2022 and the latter half premiering in March of this year. The second part is where we see Dong-eun’s meticulously plotted revenge really come into full force. According to Netflix’s inaugural engagement report, The Glory was the third most watched Netflix title in the world for the first six months of 2023.



Available on Netflix