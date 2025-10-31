The 13 Best Halloween Movies and Shows to Stream on Netflix This Year

When it comes to what’s on streaming, you never quite know what you’re going to find from holiday to holiday as the titles bounce around from one platform to another. Fortunately, we’ve got Netflix viewers covered with a handy guide to the best Halloween movies and shows streaming right now, from new horror releases that hit theaters this year to can’t-miss TV for the season.

Here are the best Halloween options streaming on Netflix in 2025.

“28 Years Later” (2025)

If you’re looking for a recent horror movie to sink your teeth into this Halloween, Netflix’s big-ticket item this year is “28 Years Later.” A sequel so long-awaited it seemed certain to never happen, “28 Years Later” reunites director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland for an updated spin on their definitive early-2000s reinvention of the zombie franchise, picking up with what remains of British society 28 years after the rage virus decimated life as we knew it.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (2025)

Another theatrical horror release from this year, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” takes the legacy sequel format that was so popular in the 2010s and applies it to the titular late-90s teen slasher. That means Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are back alongside a cast of newcomers that includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders and Tyriq Withers, and of course, a new hook-handed, slicker-wearing killer on the loose.

“KPop Demon Hunters” (2025)

You will certainly be seeing plenty of Rumis, Miras and Zoeys trick-or-treating this Halloween, but Netflix’s cinematic sensation of the year is also a fitting Halloween watch on account of all that demon hunting. “KPop Demon Hunters” has shattered records for Netflix week after week since the film debuted over the summer, including Netflix’s first No. 1 at the box office — and if you don’t want to watch it again at home, the sing-along version of the film is headed back to theaters just in time for Halloween, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

“Interview With the Vampire” (2022-Present)

If you’re in the mood for something a bit more mature, both seasons of AMC’s exquisite “Interview With the Vampire” adaptation are streaming on Netflix this Halloween. Inspired by Anne Rice’s seminal vampire novel of the same name, the series follows the torrid, all-consuming dynamic between the hedonistic vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and his fledgling, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson).

It’s a masterwork of adaptation that channels the macabre philosophical spirit of Rice’s much-revered work into an even richer, sexier, more rewarding version of her iconic characters through a series of bold storytelling choices. That includes disambiguating the queer themes between Louis and Lestat, aging up Claudia, shifting the timeline forward toward more tangible moments in human history and making Louis a Black man — each one a decision that only amplifies the themes inherent within the existing characters and storytelling. With Season 3 on the way (retitled “The Vampire Lestat” in an audacious move that’s so very befitting of the title character) in 2026, now’s the perfect time to get caught up.

“Stranger Things” (2016 – Present)

Speaking of catching up, if you want to revisit “Stranger Things” before the final season kicks off in November, now’s your chance — and fortunately, it’s a perfect Halloween watch. Heck, Season 2 even takes place during the spooky season.

What is there to say about Netflix’s juggernaut monster series, which has lasted much longer than the era of ’80s nostalgia that helped make it such a hit? It’s one of the most successful shows of all time, which jump-started the careers of nearly its entire cast, an Amblinesque horror adventure that pits the families of Hawkins, Indiana and a super-powered tween named Eleven against Vecna, demogorgons and all the paranormal nightmares spewing out of the Upside Down.

“Wednesday” (2022 – Present)

Another Netflix juggernaut that’s just right for Spooky Season, “Wednesday” returned for its long-awaited second season this year, so if you missed it during the summer, October is really the ideal time to reunite with the Addams Family anyway. Jenna Ortega stars as the title character, following the iconic goth Addams Family daughter into her teenage years at Nevermore Academy, a very Hogwarts-y institute for young “Outcasts” — monsters, witches, psychics and all other manner of spooky and strange individuals — where Wednesday gets sucked into one horrific mystery after the next. From the creators of “Smallville,” Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, and the king of the Halloween watchlist, Tim Burton, “Wednesday” is a fine option for the whole family.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (2024)

If you love “Wednesday,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” should absolutely be next on your Halloween watchlist, if you haven’t seen it already. The whole gang’s here! Tim Burton directs, “Wednesday” creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar scripted and Jenna Ortega stars alongside Winona Ryder, who returns as the iconic cinematic goth girl, Lydia Deetz. It’s a slight, silly and very vibed-out sequel to Burton’s 1988 original, which is a bona fide Halloween classic. Speaking of which, if you want to watch the original, you’re going to need an HBO Max subscription.

“Casper” (1995)

Netflix doesn’t have much in the way of nostalgic Halloween offerings in 2025, but they do have one of the most nostalgic of them all, the 1995 “Casper” adaptation. Christina Ricci stars alongside Bill Pullman in the spooky family film, with Devon Sawa voicing the friendly ghost.

“Goosebumps” (1995-1998)

Netflix’s other nostalgic offering comes from the realm of TV with the 1990s “Goosebumps” series. Inspired by R.L. Stine’s beloved kids’ horror books of the same name, the series is an anthology format retelling of those spooky stories. Netflix only has 12 episodes, but those include the essential “The Haunted Mask” and “The Night of the Living Dummy III.” Netflix also has the 2018 film “Goosebumps II: Haunted Halloween,” starring Jack Black as R.L. Stine, though you’ll need Peacock to watch the 2015 film that preceded it. And finally, if you’re looking for the new “Goosebumps” series adaptation from 2023, you’ll find that on Disney+.

“Hubie Halloween” (2020)

What Netflix lacks in Halloween classics, they’ve typically made up for in originals — especially during the late 2010s to early 2020s, Netflix was a hotspot for new streaming Halloween movies and shows every year. And out of all their Halloween movies, the silliest of them all has emerged as the crowd favorite. Adam Sandler stars as Hubie, the oft-mocked, Halloween-loving local eccentric in Salem, Massachusetts, who has to keep his town safe when people start disappearing. From its excellent use of June Squibb to a rogue’s gallery of Sandler comedy regulars to the cozy seasonal vibe, “Hubie Halloween” has become a goofy seasonal streaming tradition for many in the half-decade since its debut.

Mike Flanagan’s Horror Shows

Carla Gugino as Verna in”The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)

Truly, the crown jewel of Netflix’s spooky season originals are their collection of horror shows from “Hush” and “Doctor Sleep” filmmaker Mike Flanagan. From Shirley Jackson to Henry James to Edgar Allen Poe, Flanagan adapted the literary greats, each a unique flavor of horror — and then he delivered a wholly original horror tale all his own with “Midnight Mass,” and it turned out to be the most celebrated of them all.

If you’re looking for straight-up terror, you gotta go with “The Haunting of Hill House;” if you’re in the mood for a chilling tale more in the Gothic Romance genre, “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is your go-to; if you’re in more of a crisis-of-faith or vampire mood, that’s “Midnight Mass” territory; if you’re feeling a little eat-the-rich, “The Fall of the House of Usher” it is. And if you’re looking for something YA friendly, “The Midnight Club” will get the job done. You can’t really go wrong with any of them, and with his first Amazon series, “Carrie,” just wrapping production, now’s a great time to dive back in.

“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974)

If you’re more in the mood for a certified horror classic, “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” always delivers. Tobe Hooper’s 1974 slasher survival horror has received some renewed interest after featuring in Netflix’s “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” but there’s really never a bad time to revisit this one — unless you don’t like being scared, then it’s always a bad time to watch “TCM.” Somehow, fifty years after the film first hit theaters, it remains as disturbing as ever, carving an indelible psychic scar in film audiences for five decades running. Just make sure you’re turning on the original and not Netflix’s 2022 remake, which is best left lost in the annals of streaming history.

“The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell” (2018)

Tragically, just one season long, “The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell” has exceptional Halloween vibes for folks who might not be in the mood for a traditional film or TV show. Created with Henson puppetry, “The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell” is part Food Network-style tutorials (though McConnell’s creations are wildly intricate to the point of absurdity, which is part of the show’s humor), part puppet show and part narrative, with McConnell playing a semi-fictionalized version of herself. The spooky season vibe is immaculate in every instance.

What about Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch the new “Frankenstein” movie streaming this Halloween — it doesn’t arrive on Netflix until Nov. 7. You might be able to catch it in theaters in the meantime. Netflix hasn’t disclosed exactly which theaters it’s playing in, or even how many, but you can search your location on the official website to see if it’s playing near you.