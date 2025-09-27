Listen, what’s better than watching a movie from the comfort of your home? Watching it for free, duh, an offer Tubi’s got you completely covered on.

Hilarious comedy classics, heartbreaking biopics and pop culture gems — take your pick. Tubi has it all. This list consists of titles we all know and love, as well as some you haven’t seen in a while but you’ve yearning to revisit. And others serve as career jumpoff projects for a few notable names in music and film.

Check out the list below.

“The Mask” (Getty Images) “The Mask” (1994) It’s hard to nail down which of Jim Carrey’s films best represent his comedic genius, but “The Mask” is surely one of them. Adapted into a comedy from a violent Dark Horse comic series, “The Mask” came out in 1994 right along with Carrey’s two other box office hits “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “Dumb and Dumber” — marking Carrey’s breakout year and cementing him in Hollywood as a superstar talent. Rather than turning its hosts into sadistic murderers, like in the comics, director Chuck Russell’s version shaped timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey) into a confident playboy no woman can deny — even nightclub singer Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz).

"Selena" (Warner Bros.) "Selena" (1997) It's always been "anything for Selenassss" for us, and that's why the biopic "Selena," which is centered on late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's rise to stardom and her tragic murder, makes the list. Like with Cameron Diaz in "The Mask," "Selena" was Jennifer Lopez's very first role in a major motion picture, and it helped her pivot from dancer and supporting actress to first on the call sheet in Hollywood. Lopez even went method for the role, as she spent time with Selena's real-life sister Suzette Quintanilla to prepare for the role.

“Edward Scissorhands” (20th Century Studios) “Edward Scissorhands” (1990) Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know we’re covering a lot of ’90s movies, but let’s be honest, some of the most beloved and cinematically brilliant pieces come from that era … so, tough. Anyway, let’s get into Tim Burton’s whimsical, heartbreaking and so eerily warm film “Edward Scissorhands.” Johnny Depp plays an inventor’s unfinished humanoid project who carries scissors for hands. After being welcomed into a suburbia, he quickly learns that his uniqueness doesn’t fit too well into their picture perfect, cookie cutter community. Edward Scissorhands spawned from a childhood sketch of Burton’s. Depp wasn’t the only one considered for the role, by the way. Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks and even Michael Jackson were thought of, but Depp dropped his days of being a Hollywood heartthrob in “21 Jump Street” to play the terrifyingly lovable character.

“The Waterboy” (Getty Images) “The Waterboy” (1998) Adam Sandler suited up and hit the field as Bobby Boucher in his hit sports comedy “The Waterboy,” which follows a coddled mama’s boy whose athletic power is discovered by a losing football team’s coach. The film came out the same year as Sandler’s “The Wedding Singer,” smoothing out the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s path to a successful solo career.

"ATL" (Warner Bros.) "ATL" (2006) Another acting debut was made in the crime-drama "ATL." Grammy award-winning hip hop star and Atlanta native T.I. starred in the film, his very first acting role in a feature film, as Rashad, a teen growing up in Atlanta where he spends his time with friends participating in the city's popular skating rink culture. It's loosley based on the real life stories of the film's producers Dallas Austin and TLC's Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins," and served as the directorial debut for music video producer Chris Robinson. T.I. was widely praised for his ability carry the film and it ultimately paved the way for him nab future roles, like "American Gangster" and "Takers."

“The Fifth Element” (Getty Images) “The Fifth Element” (1997) After that short break in the early 2000s, we’re back with another ’90s goodie. Because when it comes to films that define the sci-fi genre, there’s no way director Luc Besson’s “The Fifth Element” doesn’t make any top 10 list. The film, which follows a trio a group of oddballs who come together to save the Earth from a massive ball of fire, was a story idea Besson started when he was a teen.