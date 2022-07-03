The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in July

Amazon Prime Video's slate of new releases this month has us excited to spend the holiday weekend enjoying some of our library favorites, from teenage comedy horror "Jennifer's Body" to Nelson Mandela's biography, "Mandela."
Check out our recommendations for the seven best new movies to stream on Prime Video in July.
MGM
"House of Gucci" (2021) (Available July 2)
After making its theatrical debut in November 2021, the crime drama documenting the Gucci family’s tale of glamor and murder will hit Prime Video this month. The film follows Lady Gaga as Patricia Reggiani as she pursues Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, who is the heir to 50% of the Gucci business. After Patricia develops a devious scheme to give Maurizio a controlling interest in Gucci — advice that Maurizio follows and results in the family fleeing to Switzerland —Maurizio sends Patrizia and their daughter away. With Gucci taken out of her hands and Maurizio seeking a divorce, Patrizia seeks deadly revenge.
Universal
"Gladiator" (2000) (Available July 1)
Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama follows the rise of Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, played by Russell Crowe. After Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix, murders his own father, Emperor Marcus Aurelius, and takes the crown, Maximus must overcome his enslavement and becomes a gladiator to seek revenge.
Paramount Pictures
"Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961) (Available July 1)
This 1961 romantic comedy is a cornerstone of American culture, featuring Audrey Hepburn’s performance as socialite Holly Golightly and her cat, “Cat.” Opening with the classic shot of Holly eating her morning pastry outside of Tiffany’s, audiences learn of Holly’s mysterious life in bits and pieces as she pursues a friendship with struggling novelist Paul, played George Peppard. Left with curiosity about Holly’s past and family after Holly scolds him for prying, Paul investigates a suspicious man and finds the answers he was looking for.
Paramount
"Clueless" (1995) (Available July 1)
“Ugh, as if!” A different type of classic comes to Prime Video with this Alicia Silverstone-led film. A loose adaption of Jane Austen’s “Emma,”“Clueless” follows teenager Cher (Silverstone) as she navigates high school in Beverly Hills. After her makeover of “unhip” Tai backfires and a traumatic event occurs, Cher feels clueless and must reflect on her life and priorities. Filled with fab fashion, friend feuds and just enough “totally rad” slang, the 1990s film developed a cult following resulting in several spinoffs sitcoms and books.
Island Pictures
"Mandela" (1996) (Available July 1)
“Mandela” documents the life of Nelson Mandela, President of South Africa from 1994-1999. The biography discusses Mandela’s family, education and struggle for freedom for all ethnic groups through his relentless activism. With accolades from the Academy Awards and International Documentary Association, the film covers a wide range of ground, from Mandela’s early activism to his election as South Africa’s first democratically elected leader.
20th Century Fox
"Jennifer's Body" (2009) (Available July 1)
Starring Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody, “Jennifer’s Body” has all the makings of a 2000s horror-comedy and cult film. What would you do if you suspected that your best friend, high school cheerleader Jennifer (Fox), was possessed, leading her to kill her male classmates? Seyfried’s character, Needy, takes to the library and discovers what will save her friend — even if it means breaking up with her boyfriend to save him.
Paramount
"Rosemary's Baby" (1968) (Available July 1)
The psychological horror film follows Mia Farrow as Rosemary, a young woman married to a stage actor, as she and her husband, Guy (John Cassavettes), move into a new apartment building rumored to be haunted. They quick let their elderly neighbors, a family that death and tragedy seem to follow. Amidst a strange hallucination of Satan, Rosemary becomes pregnant, yet deals with pain throughout her pregnancy. It becomes unclear if Rosemary will carry the pregnancy to term and, an even more terrifying thought, what will happen if she does?