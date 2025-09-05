The 7 Best New Movies Streaming on Prime Video in September

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Prime Video this month, you’ve come to the right place. The streamer is adding a ton of exciting new titles, and we’ve gone through the full list to put together a curated selection of the best of the best. They include one of 2025’s best films, two action movies with unique story hooks, a gorgeous Gothic romance and a truly spooky horror movie.

Check out our list of the best new movies on Prime Video in September.

Focus Features Black Bag (2025) Deliciously twisty, “Black Bag” is a ton of fun and one of the best underrated movies of the year. Steven Soderbergh’s thriller stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as married spies whose relationship is thrown for a loop when Fassbender is tasked with outing a mole — who may or may not be his wife. A terrific supporting cast, including Rege-Jean Page, Naomie Harris and Pierce Brosnan, anchors this “spy movie for adults” that builds to a finale so tense, so explosive you’ll be amazed it takes place entirely within the confines of a living room.

Amber Midthunder and Jack Quaid in “Novocaine” (Credit: Paramount Pictures) Novocaine (2025) Who wants to watch Jack Quaid get punched? Like, a lot. That’s basically the plot of “Novocaine,” an action-thriller about a bank employee who can’t feel pain who sets out to rescue his coworker when she’s taken hostage. It’s basically “Nobody” or “Taken” but if the good guy can’t feel a single punch, so Quaid takes it all on the chin as the baddies try in vein to stop him. This is high-octane fun.

Legendary/Universal Crimson Peak (2015) Kick off Spooky Season with Guillermo del Toro’s lush, Gothic romance “Crimson Peak.” The film is a gorgeous ghost story that packs the filmmaker’s signature emotional punch, set in 1901. Mia Wasikowska plays a budding author who is wooed by an English baronet who marries her and brings her to his old, decrepit mansion to live with him and his mysterious sister (played by Jessica Chastain). This is one of del Toro’s most ornately designed films, with an enormous and impeccably designed house and some spooky, unique-looking ghosts. It’s a bit light on actual jump scares, but it sure is pretty to look at.

Jason Statham in “A Working Man.” (Dan Smith/Amazon MGM Studios) A Working Man (2025) Leave it to David Ayer to unlock something new in Jason Statham. The “Beekeeper” director reunited with his star for this year’s “A Working Man,” an action-thriller written by Ayer and Sylvester Stallone that follows an ex-Royal Marine Commando trying to make ends meet and win back custody of his daughter. He’s thrown for a loop when his neighbors’ daughter is kidnapped and they ask him to help find her and bring her home. Statham’s character reluctantly agrees, and this hard-knuckle journey begins.

20th Century The First Omen (2024) If you’re looking for a newer horror movie to watch this spooky season, check out “The First Omen.” The 2024 prequel from filmmaker Arkasha Stevenson is genuinely chilling, refreshing and handsomely crafted. Plus, you don’t really need to know anything about the “Omen” franchise to enjoy it. Set in 1970s Rome, the story follows an American nun sent to work in a Catholic orphanage where she uncovers a sinister plot to bring about the birth of the Antichrist. It’s actually scary, so prepare yourself!

Universal Pictures Children of Men (2006) When the New York Times recently made a list of the 100 best films of the 21st century so far, Alfonso Cuaron’s masterpiece “Children of Men” ranked No. 13, showing up on plenty of notable filmmakers’ lists. A devastatingly prescient sci-fi tale, the film takes place in the near future where women all over the Earth have stopped being able to give birth. Clive Owen plays a civil servant who is enlisted by his ex-wife to chaperone a woman with a baby — perhaps the only baby on the planet — to safety. Cuaron’s film tackles issues relating to immigration and xenophobia through the collapse of society, putting a mirror to humanity’s darkest instincts. It’s bleak, and it’s incredible.