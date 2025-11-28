As November closes out, TheWrap is here to give you some of the best films that dropped on Hulu this month.
We made sure to provide something everyone can watch. This seven-title list is made up of musical films, hilarious romantic comedies, a Biblical tale and more. It even includes Lady Gaga’s very first feature film, in which she starred alongside Bradley Cooper, who also gained his career-first moment as a director.
On top of that, we’ve sprinkled in a Robert De Niro mafia classic and some other fun joints. Check out our selections below.
“Casino” (1995)
In this ultimate mafia movie classic, Robert De Niro stars as an ambitious casino executive who’s affiliated with the mob. In the midst of trying to grow his business in 1970s Las Vegas, he juggles his relationship with his con artist wife and his hot-tempered childhood friend.
“The Book of Clarence” (2023)
Writer-director Jeymes Samuel takes audiences from the Old West to the New Testament, bringing forth the story of Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield), a Christ non-believer who becomes infatuated with the attention a rising messiah is receiving from his community in A.D. 33 Jerusalem. In an effort to pay off a debt and enter his twin brother’s fold of apostles, he misleads his town into thinking he too has God-like powers.
“13 Going on 30” (2004)
If you’re looking for a heartwarming romance film with comedic flare, “13 Going on 30” is for you. The film centers on a 13-year-old who wishes to be 30 years old after a having a bad birthday. And just like that, she wakes up the next day in her 30s, but everything doesn’t end up as she imagined, and she finds herself trying to re-establish past relationships.
“A Star Is Born” (2018)
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s remake of this classic musical romance was the most talked-about film of the year in 2018. Not just for how well it was executed, but for its music, Lady Gaga and Cooper’s authentic on-screen chemistry and Cooper’s direction. For “A Star Is Born” to be Lady Gag’s first feature film as an actor and Cooper’s first as a director, they knocked it out the park. The musical drama follows an established musician who falls in love with a struggling singer-songwriter.
“Good Luck Chuck” (2007)
If you’re looking for a hilarious romantic comedy that will keep you laughing until the end, check out “Good Luck Chuck.” In the film, Dane Cook plays a dentist named Chuck who was cursed as a child with the misfortune of bringing his ex-girlfriends true love with the next man they meet. But when he falls in love with a woman named Cam (Jessica Alba), he tries to find a way to break the curse so they can be together.
“The Sound of Music” (1965)
Some movies are cinema classics and others are must-sees beloved by the whole family. “The Sound of the Music” is both. The movie is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, and stars the iconic and legendary Julie Andrews as Baronin Maria von Trapp, a young woman who takes on the role as the governess of seven children under the strict watch of a military father.
“Neighbors” (2014)
Seth Rogen and Zach Efron’s comedy “Neighbors” satisfies both parents who just want some peace and quiet, and college kids who just want to have fun. Rogen plays a new dad named Mac Ragner who’s faced with his biggest challenge yet — and it’s not parenting. It’s his new, partying, frat boy neighbor who just moved in.