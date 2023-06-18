Max has many hard-hitting films available to stream in June, from fantastical worlds like Pandora in “Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022) to true stories like “Just Mercy” (2019) and “I, Tonya” (2017) starring soon-to-be Barbie, Margot Robbie.

If you’re in more of a fun, flirty mood, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” has become available on the streamer. Music-lovers can find the latest iteration of “A Star Is Born” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, as well as two of the other previous versions, available on Max. Brad Pitt’s sobering performance in “Moneyball” could satisfy sports fans.

Here are the 7 best new movies on Max in June 2023:

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022)

“Avatar 2: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

The second installment set in James Cameron’s Pandora universe blasted the box office when it was released in December of 2022. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have had three biological children and adopted one, Grace (baby Sigourney Weaver), but the military men who originally introduced Jake to Pandora are back, including Quaritch (Stephen Lang) who was reincarnated into an Avatar body. Jake and Neytiri fled to the water tribes, where their children learn to master other skills from the children of Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and Ronal (Kate Winslet). The mythical Tulkun also played a big role in protecting the water rulers and the people they agreed to shelter. The return to Pandora was as beautiful as ever.

“Just Mercy” (2019)

Warner Bros.

Based on the book by lawyer Bran Stevenson, Michael B. Jordan stars as Stevenson, a civil rights defense attorney who goes down south to offer his services to people in need. He ends up representing a wrongfully convicted death row inmate, Walter McMillan (Jamie Foxx). Brie Larson also appears as Eva Ansley. “Just Mercy” makes a perfect viewing choice for the celebration of Juneteenth. The film arrived on the streamer June 1.

Moneyball (2011)

Moneyball (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Everyone loves an underdog story, even better when it’s based on a true historical person. Brad Pitt stars as Billy Beane in “Moneyball,” which highlights a baseball coach’s undertaking of leading the Oakland A’s to more wins by using algorithmic analysis to employ new players under a tight budget. That strategy comes with the help of Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), who studied economics at Yale. Chris Pratt stars as a wounded pitcher who converts to playing first base. Rounding out the great cast is the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as Art Howe. While some find baseball boring, this movie is anything but.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Warner Bros.

After landing in theaters Feb. 10, 2023, the final installment of Channing Tatum’s “Magic Mike” franchise would be a fun watch to conclude the dancer’s journey. Salma Hayek Pinault costars as a wealthy socialite who lures Mike to London with an expensive promise. Tatum’s Mike comes out of retirement to perform his talents on Hayek Pinault’s Max, who owns a theater in London where she wants to put on a show choreographed by Mike.

A Star Is Born (2018)

Warner Bros.

The soundtrack alone should motivate anyone to watch this film. Musical mastermind Lady Gaga wrote several original songs for the movie, and her duet with costar Bradley Cooper won an Oscar. Gaga plays Ally, a woman with a golden singing voice who is discovered by professional performer Jackson Maine (Cooper) one night when he happens to hear her sing. Maine’s interest in Ally, both romantically and professionally, skyrockets her to fame, and they perform some great hits together. The story also shines the spotlight on struggles with addiction.

Moonlight (2016)

A24

The A24 Best Picture Oscar winner, which set the tone for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” follows a young boy who discovers who he is in terms of sexuality and more during his childhood, which is full of its own unique struggles. Trevante Rhodes stars as the grownup Black and Mahershala Ali plays Juan. Naomie Harris plays Paula, and Janelle Monae appears as Theresa.

I, Tonya (2017)

Neon/30 West

Allison Janney won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in “I, Tonya,” which follows the true story of professional figure skater Tonya Harding (portrayed by Margot Robbie). A skating scandal between Harding and her rival Nancy Kerrigan (played by Caitlin Carver) erupted when Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly (played by Sebastian Stan) allegedly hired an assailant to club Kerrigan’s knee so that she couldn’t perform or compete. Janney portrayed Tonya’s mother LaVona. Julianne Nicholson portrayed Diane Rawlinson. Paul Walter Hauser appeared as Shawn, and Bobby Cannavale played Martin Maddox. Kiernan Shipka stars as young Tonya.