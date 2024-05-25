The 7 Best New Movies on Max in May 2024

April’s showers brought in a garden flowers that have bloomed into an entire new selection of movies landing on HBO’s streamer Max in May.

Each month, streamers drop some brand new cinematic goodies that any and everyone can enjoy. From action-packed faves, funny female-led comedies and iconic biopics, there's tons of stories to get into

While Max's slate of new films in May stretch way beyond these seven titles, TheWrap wanted to point your attention to best ones on its lineup. Here's our curated list of some of the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in May.

“Mad Max” (1979)

“Mad Max” (Warner Bros., Universal Pictures)

There’s nothing like taking all the back to the original. If you’d like to see Hollywood’s first go at the dystopian action sci-fi flick, Max has George Miller’s original “Mad Max” — just in time for “Furiosa.” In a world that’s been ripped of one of its most valuable resources, oil, the world has turned into a war zone where it’s every person for themselves. But for Main Force Patrol office Max (Mel Gibson), he’s got his own beef with a bully biker gang that murdered his wife and son. The film stars Gibson, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Joanne Samuel, Geoff Parry and more. George Miller penned the story alongside Byron Kennedy, and he also served as director.

“Sisters” (2015)

“Sisters” (Universal Pictures)

“Saturday Night Live” legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are Maura and Kate in the comedy “Sisters,” two siblings who want to relive their days as teenagers by throwing a massive farewell party as a way to depart from their childhood home that their parents have decided to sell. However, as the bash starts to get out of control, they realize the home might not be standing much longer. Jason Moore directed the film, and fellow “SNL” writer and actress Paula Pell wrote the script.

“Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)

“Silver Linings Playbook” (United International Pictures)

Written and directed by David O. Russell, the romantic comedy “Silver Linings Playbook” was an unlikely awards darling when it was released and scored Jennifer Lawrence a Best Actress Oscar. The story is centered on a man named Pat Solatano, who’s been forced to move in with his Philadelphia Eagles-loving parents (Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver) after he losing his wife and career. However, things start to shift when he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), who makes a deal with him to help him restore his relationship with his wife if he can assist her with a favor as well.

“Turtles All the Way Down” (2024)

“Turtles All the Way Down” (Max)

Along with some old time goodies, Max is also serving it up with its own original “Turtles All the Way Down.” Directed by Hannah Marks, the movie stars Isabela Merced as Aza Holmes, a 16-year-old who struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). She then confronted with a new challenge once when she finds her way back to her childhood crush, as she must learn to find confidence in her self in the midst of juggling her condition. The film is based on the novel by John Green.

“Jersey Boys” (2014)

“Jersey Boys” (Warner Bros.)

The musical “Jersey Boys” was inspired by the lives of the four members in the ’60s group Four Seasons. Director Clint Eastwood’s Broadway adaptation chronicles the musicians’ scrappy journey from the streets of New Jersey to making to the top of the charts. But they realize success and fame comes with challenges, drama and sacrifices. The cast includes John Lloyd Young, Vincent Piazza, Christopher Walken, Michael Lomenda, Erich Bergen and more.

“Crank” (2006)

“Crank” (Sony Pictures, Lionsgate Films)

Jason Statham comes in as the explosive and electrifying hitman Chev Chelios. After deciding to turn his life around and leave his career as an assassin, he let’s one of his targets go as his parting gift. But the next day, he wakes up and learns that he’s been poisoned, and the only way to keep himself alive for the hour of life that he has is by maintaining his body’s adrenaline until he can find an antidote. Brian Taylor and Mark Neveldine served as directors and wrote the script. The cast includes Statham, Amy Smart, Dwight Yoakam, Efren Ramirez and more.

“The Iron Claw” (2023)

“The Iron Claw” (A24)

Another biographical film is the Zac Efron-led sports drama “The Iron Claw,” which tells the tragic story of the Von Erich wrestling brothers. The film follows the siblings and their rise to stardom in professional wrestling during the early 1980s. The film was written and directed by Sean Durkin and the cast includes Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Harris Dickson, Holt McCallany and more.