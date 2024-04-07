The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2024

Just like April showers bring May flowers, April’s Netflix slate brings some fresh pickings to watch and stream no matter what moods viewers have. For those in the romantic comedy spring where love blossoms, Netflix has films like “Knocked Up” (2007), “How to Be Single” (2016), “You’ve Got Mail” (1998) and more. Animated adventures for the whole family include “The Land Before Time” (1988), the first two “Hotel Transylvania” films and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

More serious matters can be found in “The Matrix” (1999), “Molly’s Game” (2017), “Scoop” (2024), and “The Theory of Everything” (2014). Plenty of options—both film and television—can enhance your Earth Day celebration and raise awareness of the climate crisis. Several documentaries about other subjects are also headed to the streamer this month.

Here’s a curated list of the best new movies on Netflix in April:

“How to Be Single” (2016)

Dakota Johnson in “How to Be Single” (2016) (Warner Bros)

Come for “Madame Web” star Dakota Johnson, and stay for the silly but heartwarming romantic comedy “How to Be Single” (2016). Johnson’s main character, Alice, wants to discover who she is on her own without her partner Josh (Nicholas Braun), but she quickly realizes that she truly enjoyed being in their relationship. She takes an adventure through the wild dating scene of New York alongside Alison Brie’s Lucy and her sister Meg (Leslie Mann), who have their own various obstacles to overcome in finding true love.

The raunchy humor in “How to Be Single” is underlined by genuine characters who make an argument that love does exist and that there is hope for all of us. The rest of the ensemble cast is pretty stacked as well: Damon Wayans Jr., Anders Holm, Jake Lacy Colin Jost, Jason Mantzoukas, and more. Plus, Rebel Wilson adds her signature comedy to the chaotic, crazy and compassionate film, soundtracked by Fifth Harmony, Charli XCX and Hailee Steinfeld. “How to Be Single” starts streaming on Netflix on April 1.

“Scoop” (2024)

From left to right: Keeley Hawes, Rufus Sewell and Charity Wakefield in “Scoop” (Netflix)

Based on the true events, “Scoop” dramatizes and details how the BBC’s “Newsnight” landed their explosive interview with Prince Andrew to confront him about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Billie Piper portrays Sam McAlister, the real-life interview booker (more like a wrangler) who nabbed the exclusive sit-down with Queen Elizabeth’s second son and King Charles’ younger brother. Gillian Anderson plays Emily Maitlis, the journalist who grilled the prince. High stakes make this adrenaline rush of a film one that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. “Scoop” launches on Netflix on April 5.

“You’ve Got Mail” (1998)

Warner Bros.

Tom Hanks’ priceless facial expressions add layers of levity to the otherwise pretty serious and stone-cold Joe Fox, the face behind the corporate machine of Fox & Sons Books. His family’s chain bookstore, similar to Barnes & Noble, puts indie bookstores out of business in New York City and makes big bucks doing it. Meg Ryan’s effortlessly charming Kathleen Kelly, owner of The Shop Around the Corner, an adorable one-of-a-kind children’s bookstore across the street from the newest Fox location, wants nothing more than to fall in love. The unlikely duo message back and forth via email and hit it off, but when they meet face-to-face (not realizing that they are pen pals), they can’t stand each other. Their conflict of interest business-wise, might have something to do with that. Dave Chappelle, Steve Zahn and Sara Ramirez also star in this beloved Nora Ephron film. “You’ve Got Mail” starts streaming on Netflix on April 1.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (2021)

Warner Bros.

LeBron James takes over for Michael Jordan in the reboot of the 1996 childrens’ sports film. Instead of outer space, Bron takes on an all-new villain — Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle in the Warner Bros. Serververse — think, The Cloud) as Mr. G. Rhythm attempts to take over Bron’s likeness and even delete him from history. Bron’s son Dom (Cedric Joe) can’t possibly live up to his father’s success as a basketball player, but he does have a knack for videogame design, which his dad doesn’t exactly understand. Only when the two have it out on the court in view of “Game of Thrones” characters, “It” clown Pennywise and more Warner Bros. properties does it become clear that they just need a heart-to-heart. The animation layers and inclusion of some of the best pro ballers of all time add fun for the whole family. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” arrives on Netflix on April 2.

“Strange Way of Life” (2023)

Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in “Strange Way of Life”

This 30-minute short film from Pedro Almodóvar stars Ethan Hawke as Sheriff Jake and Pedro Pascal as Silva. Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his old friend Jake, 25 years after they worked together as hired gunmen. The Western includes some action, gore and romance, as well as LGBTQ+ themes. Pedro Pascal finds a formidable chemistry match in Ethan Hawke. This short installment in Almodóvar’s filmography still transports viewers into a whole world while running the length of a TV show episode. “Strange Way of Life” starts streaming on Netflix on April 12.

“Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know” (2018)

Duran Duran members Roger Taylor, Andy Taylor, John Taylor and Simon Le Bon at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in L.A. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

If you’re looking for a musical movie, this documentary about ’80s band Duran Duran arrives on the streamer on April 21. Revisit the New Wave of the ’80s and ’90s with this deep dive into Duran Duran’s discography. “There’s Something You Should Know” explores all aspects of the band, including the stories of the individual members, examination of their music videos, encounters with fans, exclusive backstage access, rare footage and band interviews. The highs and lows of their careers balance with the impact they left on the music landscape, especially electronic pop.

“Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel” (2022)

Hans Zimmer (Getty Images)

Another documentary heading to the streamer on April 15, “Hollywood Rebel” chronicles the career of the legendary Hans Zimmer, who has scored films from “Rain Man” to “Pirates of the Caribbean” to “Gladiator” to “No Time To Die.” More recent and epic works of the musician include the “Dune” duology, Netflix’s “Damsel,” Disney’s “The Creator” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Zimmer came to Hollywood from post-war Germany, and the doc takes viewers behind his process and secret sauces for soundtracking much of pop culture’s beloved films.