The 7 Best New Movies on Paramount+ in October 2025

A slew of new additions means there are new picks for the best movies available on Paramount+ in October.

October’s additions include a pair of crime classics in “No Country for Old Men” and “Heat” and an underrated sci-fi film that only grows in how topical it feels. Likewise, there are plenty to choose from as spooky season rolls ever onward and people get their last few horror movies in before November.

Here are the best movies streaming on Paramount+ in October 2025.

Liam Neeson in “The Naked Gun” (Paramount Pictures) The Naked Gun “The Naked Gun” revived the classic comedy franchise in 2025 to great success. Liam Neeson is astounding as the new Frank Drebin but it’s the writing that captures the true magic. Every joke captures the heart of the originals while being funny in this more modern settings. This is one of the funniest films of the year and is just a click away.

Miramax No Country for Old Men “No Country for Old Men” is a tense modern western of the highest order. The film is filled with stellar performances from Josh Brolin and Tommy Lee Jones to Javier Bardem’s turn as the terrifying Anton Chigurh. Following the white-knuckled paths of the lawman, the criminal, and the hunter will keep viewers on the edge of their seat to the bitter end. The film is a modern classic that deserves to be seen by as many as possible. Push most of your watchlist to the back burner until this one is seen.

“Heat” (Credit: Warner Bros.) Heat “Heat” is the premier heist movie for a reason. To this day, the film has no equal in the genre and it is not likely to anytime soon. If you haven’t seen the “one last job” story starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino there is no better time than no with it’s addition to Paramount+ and a new film in the works after all these years. Come for the tight and tense storytelling and stay for the sound design of guns ringing through a city street as thieves run off with bags of loot. And with “Heat 2” on the way, consider this your opportunity to catch up.

“The Warriors” (Credit: Paramount Pictures) The Warriors “The Warriors” follows members of the titular gang who are mistaken for killing a leader of a rival gang. What follows is a turf war exploding across New York as The Warriors try to cross the city and get to safety. The 1979 film puts you so firmly in the New York of that era you can almost taste it and the action and music will keep you glued to the screen until the very end.

Dimension The Scream franchise There is still a bit of time to get the spooks and scares in before the end of October and the addition of the original “Scream” trilogy being thrown on the streamer is a great way to get them in. The late ’90s-early ’00s slasher checks a lot of the boxes of the classics for the modern era. Ghostface is the slasher of the era and revisting the films, kills, and twists in prep for upcoming additions is a great use of your October.

Sony Hellboy “Hellboy” is so deeply underrated it’s painful. Guillermo del Toro puts his own flair, touch, and atmosphere into this comic book adaptation. The film is party horror flick, part action jaunt and it excels at both in equal measure. The unique world del Toro brings from the page to the screen represents a comic book film that succeeds in ways that many Marvel and DC movies only dare to dream. Watch. This. Film.