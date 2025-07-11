9 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Netflix boasts a solid sci-fi film library, so it can be tough to decide where to start.

The streamer is currently home to modern hits like “Godzilla Minus One” and “Furiosa,” classics that deserve to be seen like “Starship Troopers” and fun-for-the-whole-family offerings like the Oscar-nominated animated hit “The Wild Robot.” With a library like that, there really is something for everyone.

Below, we laid out nine sci-fi film options to check out when you’re next at a loss for what to watch.

Toho

Godzilla Minus One

Every modern attempt at a new Godzilla film has consistently been weak in the same category: the human element. That is, until “Godzilla Minus One” rolled through town. The film is set in Japan right after WWII and follows a former soldier who rallies a group to face off against the titan as a way to redeem himself from an earlier encounter during the war.

The scenes of Godzilla causing mayhem by land and by sea are gorgeously rendered and often terrifying, but it’s those human moments in between that set “Godzilla Minus One” a cut above the rest.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

“Furiosa” is a movie that shouldn’t work and nobody asked for. With a deck stacked like that, it’s remarkable just how incredible the George Miller film turned out to be. “Furiosa” is a prequel and origin story of the “Mad Max: Fury Road” standout character, originated by Charlize Theron.

In this film, the younger Furiosa is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, and although it’s an unenviable task, she knocks it out of the park. Beside her is Chris Hemsworth, going full unhinged as the villain Dementus. Every aspect of this movie is a home run and not enough people saw it in theaters in 2024. Make up for it now.

Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles in “They Cloned Tyrone.” (Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

They Cloned Tyrone

Netflix does occasionally strike gold with their original movies, and “They Cloned Tyrone” is testament to that. The film stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely trio who uncover a shocking conspiracy (hint: reread the film title) in their neighborhood. The film boasts heart and humor alike, and if it had had a theatrical run rather than being thrown to the wolves on Netflix, more people would be talking about it.

Starship Troopers

“Starship Troopers” is a sci-fi classic. Not much can be written here that hasn’t been said on lists like these since they started clicking. If you’re a fan of the genre, are looking around the internet for new recommendations to check out, and you somehow haven’t seen “Starship Troopers,” close this window and head to Netflix. That is all.

OTL/Blumhouse

Upgrade

In “Upgrade,” a man who was left paralyzed after a mugging is offered an experimental technology to regain control of his body. The new implant, unfortunately, can take over control of his body at times and turn him into a killing machine. The man teams up with his semi-sentient implant to get revenge on the people who hurt him. Sci-fi and body horror are two great tastes that taste great together and “Upgrade” is a testament to that.

“The Invisible Man” filmmaker Leigh Whannell directs the hell out of this film, too, which features a number of kinetic fight scenes to feast on through the runtime.

Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch’s 1984 “Dune” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Dune

The Denis Villeneuve-helmed “Dune” films might have breathed new life into the sci-fi classic, but the original 1984 adaptation is still deserving of a watch. David Lynch is one of the few directorial minds with the skill to juggle all the plots and themes in the film and, while the final product isn’t exactly what he wanted – due in no small part to over involvment from the studio – it is still well worth the time of any new Dune fan to compare where we are to how we got there.

Netflix

The Adam Project

“The Adam Project” is a time travel story about a boy who teams with an older version of himself to stop a company from weaponizing tech built by their father that ends up ruining the world. It was one of the first collaborations between Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, who later reteamed for the massive “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and evokes a Spielbergian lightness and heart that makes this a sci-fi flick that’s fun for the whole family.

Photo: Legendary

Pacific Rim

Guillermo del Toro took a break from the gothic horror genre and went all out into sci-fi with “Pacific Rim.” The premise is simple: monsters called Kaiju are rising from the sea all over the world, and the best hope of defense comes in the form of massive mechs called Jaegers piloted by two people who link their minds together. The themes are light, but the vibes are right with this one. Turn your brain off and enjoy robots and monsters punching each other for two hours. Simplistic bliss.

“The Wild Robot” (Universal Pictures)

The Wild Robot

WARNING: “The Wild Robot” will reduce you to tears at least twice in its 102-minute runtime. The film already stands as an animated classic, a year after its release, and tells the story of a robot who crashes on an uninhabited island, befriending the various woodland creatures and raising a small goose as her son. Even if you aren’t a parent yet, be prepared for the back half of “The Wild Robot” to reduce you to tears in the best way possible.