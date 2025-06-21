7 Best Sci-Fi Shows Streaming on Max Right Now

Max is a treasure trove for top-tier sci-fi TV shows.

The streamer is host to genuine sci-fi classics and ones with cult followings that deserve to be seen by more people. So if you’re looking for your next great binge, you could do a lot worse than these shows – whether you want something like “Rick and Morty” or a heavier option like “Station Eleven” or “The Leftovers.”

Below are seven great options for fans of the genre to sink their teeth into.

David Tennant in “Doctor Who.” (BBC Studios)

Doctor Who

The modern age reboot of “Doctor Who” has offered up some of the most fun sci-fi in the last 20 years, bar none. Russell T. Davies and later Steven Moffatt each had their takes on what makes Who Who, but with powerhouse actors like David Tennant and Matt Smith holding the keys to the TARDIS, it was going to be hard to completely miss.

Every fan of the genre should revel in the stories, the sometimes hokey visuals, the rubber alien costumes and the pursuit of figuring out which Doctor is their personal favorite. It’s a rite of passage.

“Falling Skies” (Credit: TNT)

Falling Skies

Before Noah Wyle returned to the hospital in “The Pitt,” he played a history professor leading a group of survivors through a world invaded by aliens. At times, the series feels like a sci-fi answer to “The Walking Dead” craze of the early 2010s. Luckily, the series grew into its own thing and “Falling Skies” remains one of the hidden gems that came from TNT’s big push into original programming.

HBO Max

Station Eleven

Maybe “Station Eleven” doesn’t fall entirely into the sci-fi camp, but the more recommendation lists the show falls in, the more people will experience one of the best shows of the 2020s. Alternating between the days, weeks and months after a virus kills most of the planet and years later as some of the same characters navigate a life lived in a post-apocalypse, the series stars Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel in career highlights.

Really, “Station Eleven” has something for every genre lover. Just watch it.

“Doom Patrol” (Credit: Max)

Doom Patrol

Putting together a bunch of misfits and then tasking them to save the world is a classic trope in the sci-fi and fantasy genre, but “Doom Patrol” managed to constantly keep the concept fresh. The DC Comics adaptation boasted actors like Matt Bomer and Brendan Fraser and constantly defied expectations for what the show was and could be.

It’s almost impossible to explain based on where the show goes season to season, but if you enjoy a bunch of oddballs with superpowers learning to love themselves and those around them while also saving the world, give “Doom Patrol” a go.

HBO

The Leftovers

Like “Station Eleven,” “The Leftovers” is a bit light on overall sci-fi elements – once you look beyond the inciting incident that the majority of the population just popped out of existence one day, leaving the titular leftovers to pick up the pieces and move on. In many cases, that doesn’t happen, though, and through those people, the show thrives.

“The Leftovers” deserves to be in the conversation for best show not only of the 2010s but of all time. Do yourselves a favor and watch it, but be sure to keep the tissues close.

“Rick and Morty” Season 8 (Photo Credit: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty

There is no idea too insane for “Rick and Morty,” which should be music to any sci-fi lover’s ears. The series’ continued popularity has as much to do with its fun, interesting and even sometimes nonsensical sci-fi plot devices as it does the humor. That means that despite it rocketing toward its 10th season, “Rick and Morty” feels as fresh as ever.

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in “The Last of Us” (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Last of Us

The video game adaptation renaissance is upon us, and few are better than “The Last of Us.” The series follows a man tasked with escorting a girl with a baffling immunity to a fungus that turned much of the population into blind but well-hearing zombies. The monsters take a backseat through the series as Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) road trip across the country and grow closer despite both carrying a chip on their shoulders from losses past.